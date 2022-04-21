Food Picks: Great seafood at Poisson, clams cooked nine ways at Putien and brunch at Winestone

Great seafood at Poisson

Poisson is French for fish, so it is no surprise that this new restaurant in Bukit Pasoh Road specialises in seafood. The marine-themed decor - which includes a deep-sea diver suit at the entrance and a print of smiling fisherfolk on the wall - is also an obvious clue.

The menu is easy to navigate. Besides some choices of oysters and caviar plus an omakase platter ($360 for two persons), cold and hot dishes are listed under Cold Stream and Hot Stream. And everything is meant to be shared, with servings good enough for at least two persons.

The cold items, comprising mostly raw or cured seafood, are ideal as starters.

I recommend Ama ($52) - a winning mix of blue prawn tartare, bafun uni and caviar drizzled with spring onion oil. Similar raw prawn, sea urchin and caviar combos can be found in a few other restaurants, but here, the oil adds a distinctive touch. It coats the prawns and its fragrance relieves the crustacean of any lingering fishiness.

Among the hot choices, many dishes stand out. Maximus ($75) is a chunky piece of baked turbot on the bone, with its skin perfectly charred and sitting on grey shrimp beurre blanc and topped with roasted vegetables.

Or go for The Game ($24)- squid grilled on the plancha and covered in a delicious mix of grilled herbs, roasted garlic, onions and tomato.

The restaurant's unit number is not visible anywhere on the building - a row of shophouses - and its signage cannot be seen from the road. Look out for French brasserie Clos Pasoh's signage at the end of the block and you will find Poisson on the ground floor below it.

Where: Poisson, 48 Bukit Pasoh Road

MRT: Outram

Open: Noon to 2.30pm, 6pm to midnight (last food order at 10pm on weekdays, 10.30pm on weekends), Tuesdays to Saturdays. Closed on Sundays and Mondays

Tel: 6223-2131

Info: Poisson's website

Doutou clams cooked nine ways at Putien