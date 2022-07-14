Food Picks: Fishball Story at Bugis Junction, Orchid Live Seafood

Fishball Story

Fishball Story is now at Bugis Junction, taking up a ground-floor unit facing North Bridge Road.

Started in 2013 at Golden Mile Food Centre by young hawker Douglas Ng, it takes pride in fishballs and fishcake that are springy and flavourful, and made with yellowtail fish. It has moved to several locations since then, including Timbre+ and Circuit Road.

The Circuit Road shop closes on July 14. Mr Ng says it is because the rent increase proposed by the landlord was too much.

The Bugis Junction outlet is air-conditioned, but it is still self-service - diners pay at the counter after placing their orders. Order numbers are displayed on a board when the food is ready for collection.

The menu has expanded since Fishball Story joined Dodo fishball-maker Thong Siek Global in 2020, with prawn balls, mushroom balls and fish dumplings (her giao) that are made in its factory. These are included in the Premium Fishball Noodle ($6.90), which also come with the signature fishball and fishcake as well as crispy fish fries.

There are other options too, such as having the noodles with laksa gravy ($7.90) or with kway teow in chee cheong fun premium sauce ($6.90). The shop also recently introduced Hakka yong tau foo soup with noodles ($7.90).

The amount of noodles in a standard order is not much, but prices are decent enough for me to add a side order. You can have another bowl of fishball soup ($6), but for variety, a better option is the Sichuan spicy fish dumpling in chilli oil ($6). It is inspired by the popular Sichuan spicy wontons, but using the brand's fish dumplings instead.

Where: Fishball Story, 01-71/72 Bugis Junction, 200 Victoria Street

MRT: Bugis

Open: 8am to 9pm daily

Info: This website

