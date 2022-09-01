Food Picks: Feed9B Singapore Restaurant Week, Eggslut's limited-edition sandwiches, Keng Eng Kee Seafood opens at Safra Tampines

Eggslut's limited-edition sandwiches

Famed Los Angeles egg sandwich chain Eggslut is marking its first anniversary with two egg-stra special promotions.

The first is a one-day-only collaboration - on Sunday - with chef Paul Longworth from one-Michelin-starred Rhubarb Le Restaurant.

The Rhubarb's Sandwich ($15), his take on Eggslut's Fairfax sandwich, not only features fluffy scrambled eggs, but also gets jazzed up with beetroot-cured salmon trout, tangy pickled red onion, arugula and horseradish sauce - all neatly tucked in a brioche bun.

Pair the sandwich with the Popcorn Mousse Slut ($12) - inspired by Rhubarb's signature Emulsion dish - which features carrot puree topped with slow-cooked egg, chopped chorizo, chorizo oil and buttery popcorn mousse. Complete the experience with a glass of Perrier-Jouet Grand Brut ($18).

If you miss the collaboration dishes, do not fret. Eggslut's second limited-time offering runs from Sept 9 to Oct 31.

Also a seafood-centric item, the Prawn & Avocado Sandwich ($16) includes grilled plump tiger prawns in a garlic chilli lime glaze, over-medium egg, avocado slices, cheddar cheese and sweet chilli mayonnaise.

End things on a sweet note with the Panna Cotta Slut ($6) - a dessert spin on the usually savoury Slut dish. It is fashioned to look like the coddled egg dish, with a mango passionfruit sphere on a luxuriously smooth vanilla and hazelnut panna cotta. Egg-cellent.

Where: 01-12 Scotts Square, 6 Scotts Road

MRT: Orchard

When: 8am till sold out, Sept 4 (Rhubarb collab); 8am to 9pm daily, Sept 9 to Oct 31 (limited time offering)

Info: Website

