Food Picks: Dimsum and Peking Duck at heartland restaurant, bak kwa rice dumplings

Yu Pavilion
Located on the third floor of Heartland Mall Kovan, Chinese restaurant Yu Pavilion offers a tight selection of handmade dimsum for lunch and has an ongoing promotion for Peking Duck.
The 120-seat restaurant takes pride in preparing its own dimsum, which is served from 11am to 3pm.
Fish Roe Siew Mai ($5.80++ for four pieces) is a bouncy affair of steamed pork and prawn-filled dumplings, carefully topped with tobiko (flying fish roe) just before serving to retain its bright orange colour.
The Crystal Prawn Dumpling ($5.80++ for four pieces) has a springy skin and is perfectly steamed, without the skin falling apart when picked up with chopsticks.
For those who like mala flavours without an overly numbing and spicy aftermath, the Prawn Wanton In Spicy Chilli Oil ($5.80++ for four pieces) is a safe bet. The dumpling wrappers have a silky finish and the dish is accented with black sesame seeds, sliced red chilli, coriander and spring onion. The housemade chilli oil has a slight kick and tang from black vinegar without overwhelming the palate.
The Mini BBQ Pork Bun ($5.80++ for three pieces) boasts an impossibly fluffy and tender skin, but the base is too thin and the bun splits apart as soon as you tear off the little piece of paper at the bottom. The char siew filling, while generous, can do with a richer seasoning.
The menu also includes a few tasty choices of fried dimsum that are worth splurging your calories on.
Go for the Deep Fried Shrimp Wrapped Beancurd Skin ($5.80++ for three pieces), which has a light and airy exterior.
The restaurant prepares its own XO sauce from heaps of dried Hokkaido scallops, and this is showcased in the Stir-fried Radish Cake In XO Sauce And Bean Sprout ($9.80++).
The restaurant pays attention to the details, right down to plucking fresh beansprouts to ensure they keep their crunchy texture.
Heartier options for either lunch or dinner do not disappoint either.
The crowd favourite is the Peking Duck ($46++ for half, $88++ for whole). The restaurant has an ongoing weekday promotion for a whole Peking duck at $68++, excluding public holidays. It currently has no set date for the promotion to end.
The Peking Duck, with its burnished skin, crackling from an oil bath, is shown to diners at the table, but not sliced tableside.
The wrappers, served in a bamboo steamer, are factory-made crepes. But the condiments of finely julienned white parts of scallions, cucumber sticks and a savoury housemade hoisin-based sauce go with the Peking duck wraps perfectly.
For $10++, diners can opt for the remaining duck to be recooked. There are three choices: Stir-fried Ee Fu Noodles, Stir-fried Duck With Ginger And Spring Onion, or Minced Duck With Lettuce.
On two visits, I chose Stir-fried Duck With Ginger And Spring Onion. But there is too much seasoning, especially soya sauce, in the mix, resulting in the dish being overly salty.
For simpler fare that is no less toothsome, a must-order is the Poached Chinese Spinach With Trio Eggs ($14.80++ for small). The restaurant does an admirable version of the classic dish that many zi char stalls and restaurants fail at.
The egg-thickened gravy is thick and lusciously yellow. Care is given to picking out young tender spinach, resulting in a splurp-worthy dish.
Displaying the chef’s skill is the Signature Seafood Yuan Yang Hor Fun ($13.80++ for small). Golden crispy ribbons of deep-fried flat rice noodles adorn the dish of blanched hor fun in a viscous egg-filled gravy. The dish is packed with prawns, prawn balls, Japanese grilled scallops and green leafy vegetables.
Where: Yu Pavilion, 03-18/19 Heartland Mall Kovan, 205 Hougang Street 21
MRT: Kovan
Open: 11am to 3pm, 5 to 10pm daily
Tel: 6970-8598
Bee Cheng Hiang
Can a bak kwa seller produce rice dumplings that are up to mark? In truth, bak kwa-filled rice dumplings did not sound particularly attractive to me at first. But I gave the rice dumplings from Bee Cheng Hiang a go and they were so tasty, I ordered more as a convenient but flavoursome solution for dinner. My mother also ordered a couple from its website as a gift.
I like how Bee Cheng Hiang’s rice dumplings are skilfully wrapped, complete with pointy corners. More importantly, the well-seasoned glutinous rice is expertly cooked to tenderness, without turning into mush. It even has a winsome springiness in texture.
The rice dumplings – available until the Dragon Boat Festival on June 10 – come at room temperature, vacuum-packed and labelled.
To reheat, remove the plastic packaging and steam the dumplings for 10 minutes. Allow them to cool for up to two minutes before unwrapping. This prevents the bamboo leaves from sticking to the dumplings.
My top pick is the Applewood Iberico Rice Dumpling ($15), which is attention-grabbing with its distinctive and unusual smoky flavour.
You can smell the smokiness, which comes from pieces of applewood iberico bak kwa in the filling, from the minute you uncover the steamer after reheating.
The salted egg yolk is perfectly powdery without being too dry, while chestnut lends an earthy sweetness. My only gripe is that the shiitake mushroom could be cooked longer till tender. It is a little too hard and chewy.
If you prefer something less adventurous, the Gourmet Bakkwa Rice Dumpling With Yolk ($8.50) is a solid choice. With ingredients similar to the applewood iberico one, the only difference is that it is made with gourmet bak kwa that has barbecued savoury sweetness without strong smokiness.
I like the texture of the multigrain rice in the Multigrain Black Pepper Chicken Rice Dumpling ($7.50). But the seasoning of the dumpling lacks complexity, apart from black pepper taking dominance.
Before the rice dumpling season ends, I plan to order more of the Sweet Potato With Black Glutinous Rice Dumpling ($7). Made with black glutinous rice, this rice dumpling reminds me of pulut hitam (black glutinous rice sweet soup).
The black rice has an addictively elastic texture and the filling of sweet potato is smooth and fragrant.This not-too-sweet dumpling is a welcome change from savoury meat-filled dumplings.
The dumplings are available at all 45 of Bee Cheng Hiang’s outlets and can be ordered for delivery via its website.
Where: Bee Cheng Hiang retail outlets and online
Info: Go to str.sg/udPu for store locations. To order for delivery, go to str.sg/aMEs
Info: Available till June 10