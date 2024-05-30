Food Picks: Dimsum and Peking Duck at heartland restaurant, bak kwa rice dumplings

Where: Yu Pavilion, 03-18/19 Heartland Mall Kovan, 205 Hougang Street 21

MRT: Kovan

Open: 11am to 3pm, 5 to 10pm daily

Tel: 6970-8598

Bee Cheng Hiang

Can a bak kwa seller produce rice dumplings that are up to mark? In truth, bak kwa-filled rice dumplings did not sound particularly attractive to me at first. But I gave the rice dumplings from Bee Cheng Hiang a go and they were so tasty, I ordered more as a convenient but flavoursome solution for dinner. My mother also ordered a couple from its website as a gift.

I like how Bee Cheng Hiang’s rice dumplings are skilfully wrapped, complete with pointy corners. More importantly, the well-seasoned glutinous rice is expertly cooked to tenderness, without turning into mush. It even has a winsome springiness in texture.

The rice dumplings – available until the Dragon Boat Festival on June 10 – come at room temperature, vacuum-packed and labelled.

To reheat, remove the plastic packaging and steam the dumplings for 10 minutes. Allow them to cool for up to two minutes before unwrapping. This prevents the bamboo leaves from sticking to the dumplings.

My top pick is the Applewood Iberico Rice Dumpling ($15), which is attention-grabbing with its distinctive and unusual smoky flavour.

You can smell the smokiness, which comes from pieces of applewood iberico bak kwa in the filling, from the minute you uncover the steamer after reheating.

The salted egg yolk is perfectly powdery without being too dry, while chestnut lends an earthy sweetness. My only gripe is that the shiitake mushroom could be cooked longer till tender. It is a little too hard and chewy.