Food Picks: Chaat & Chai at The Dempsey Project, wagyu pizza at Wagatomo, and desserts at Ree.Connect

Chaat & Chai at The Dempsey Project
Spice up your afternoon with the next Chaat & Chai session ($38++ a person, minimum two people) by writer and cookbook author Namita Moolani Mehra.
She is the founder of Indian Spicebox – a brand launched in 2014 which sells cookbook and spice kits to make it more convenient for people to cook Indian food at home. Its social mission is to fund one million hot meals for underprivileged children in India by 2025.
At Chaat & Chai, sweet, spicy and tangy flavours are showcased in the selection of Indian street food prepared by Namita.
Highlights include samosa chana chaat and paneer pakora – Indian cottage cheese coated in a thin chickpea batter and deep-fried, then paired with a delicious coriander chutney.
The SPDP – short for sev puri dahi puri – is described by Namita as Indian nachos: the crunchy, flat puris are topped with potatoes, onions, yogurt, tamarind sauce and pomegranate seeds.
For drinks, whet the appetite with mint nimbu paani – a refreshing mint lemonade – and finish with a warm masala chai.
Where: The Dempsey Project, 01-12, Block 9 Dempsey Road
MRT: Holland Village
When: Nov 5, 4 to 6pm
Tel: WhatsApp 9238-2113
Info: str.sg/wVeV
Beef up at Wagatomo
You might have had the juicy wagyu sandwiches at Japanese butchery and sando shop Gyu San on the ground floor of Guoco Tower in Tanjong Pagar.
A short walk across from Gyu San is its sister restaurant, Wagatomo. There are no sandwiches here, but you can still savour a variety of beef-centric dishes.
One of them is the signature A5 Wagyu Pizza ($32), generously topped with paper-thin slices of wagyu, ponzu mayonnaise, yuzu kosho cream, julienned pickled myoga (Japanese ginger), and a gentle touch of truffle oil to perfume the dish.
If the style of pizza looks familiar, that is because chef Tomoyuki Kiga did a stint at modern Japanese restaurant Akira Back – known for its tuna pizza – at the JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach.
Indulge in other beef highlights such as the A5 Tri Tip ($98), slow-cooked for six hours with a sansho spiced rub, or the A5 Wagyu Don ($62).
Balance out the meat with lighter options, including hamachi ceviche ($24), Hokkaido scallops ($27) and scampi ochazuke ($35) with a fragrant scampi dashi and topped with caviar.
If you cannot decide, there is an omakase menu with all the greatest hits, priced at $128.
Where: Wagatomo, 01-12 Guoco Tower, 5 Wallich Street
MRT: Tanjong Pagar
Open: 11.30am to 2.30pm, 5.30 to 10.30pm, Mondays to Saturdays; closed on Sundays
Tel: 8313-6622
Info: www.facebook.com/wagatomo.sg
Ree.connect at Katong V
Ree and Mummy, which started as a home-based business in 2020, has blossomed into a one-month-old cosy dessert cafe called Ree.Connect at Katong V.
The brand has built a following for its best-selling charred pineapple cheesecake ($6.50 a slice) and signature toffee (from $22).
Other cheesecake flavours include caramel biscoff ($6.50 a slice), chocolate hazelnut ($7.20 a slice) and macadamia ($7.20 a slice).
What is new to the cafe is its range of gelato (from $4 for a single scoop) with must-try flavours including pineapple cheesecake and toffee – to pair with its dessert offerings, as well as pistachio and lavender yogurt.
For something different, try the lemon tart inspired by the popular Khong Guan lemon puff biscuit.
For takeaway, the gelato can be packed into a cute can ($9 for 220ml) – great for gifting or parties.
Orders can be made via the Instagram page (@reeandmummy) for now, as the cafe’s website is still in the works.
Where: 01-03 Katong V, 30 East Coast Road
MRT: Paya Lebar
Open: 10am to 10pm daily