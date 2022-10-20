Food Picks: Chaat & Chai at The Dempsey Project, wagyu pizza at Wagatomo, and desserts at Ree.Connect

Chaat & Chai at The Dempsey Project

Spice up your afternoon with the next Chaat & Chai session ($38++ a person, minimum two people) by writer and cookbook author Namita Moolani Mehra.

She is the founder of Indian Spicebox – a brand launched in 2014 which sells cookbook and spice kits to make it more convenient for people to cook Indian food at home. Its social mission is to fund one million hot meals for underprivileged children in India by 2025.

At Chaat & Chai, sweet, spicy and tangy flavours are showcased in the selection of Indian street food prepared by Namita.

Highlights include samosa chana chaat and paneer pakora – Indian cottage cheese coated in a thin chickpea batter and deep-fried, then paired with a delicious coriander chutney.

The SPDP – short for sev puri dahi puri – is described by Namita as Indian nachos: the crunchy, flat puris are topped with potatoes, onions, yogurt, tamarind sauce and pomegranate seeds.

For drinks, whet the appetite with mint nimbu paani – a refreshing mint lemonade – and finish with a warm masala chai.

Where: The Dempsey Project, 01-12, Block 9 Dempsey Road

MRT: Holland Village

When: Nov 5, 4 to 6pm

Tel: WhatsApp 9238-2113

Info: str.sg/wVeV

