Food Picks: Cat-themed eatery Meow Barbecue opens at Bugis+, Joyden Canton Kitchen’s abalone promotion, new dishes at yi by Jereme Leung

Meow Barbecue

Most barbecue eateries in malls here focus on Korean or Japanese flavours, while those in coffee shops offer Thai mookatas.

Meow Barbecue, which opened in Bugis+ in late September, is different. It is the first overseas outlet of a chain founded in China in 2012 which now has more than 30 eateries in cities such as Chongqing, Shanghai and Beijing.

The Singapore outlet offers beef from Australia and the United States as well as Iberico pork from Spain in refreshingly unique flavours. My favourite is the Meow Signature Spicy Beef ($23.80), with thinly sliced beef marinated with pickled chillies that give it a sour-spicy kick.

Another must-order is the Meow Signature Chicken with Szechuan Peppers ($14.80), which tantalises with a slight tingle from the spicy green berries.

If you do not like spicy food, try the Meow Signature Beef Cubes with Onion (from $10.80), where diced oyster blade beef is placed on onion petals arranged to look like a lotus flower. The cooked onion adds a nice sweetness to the meat.

Children may like the Meow Signature Chicken with Cheese Dip ($15.80), dipping the chicken pieces in melted cheese.

The desserts continue the feline theme – choose between Black Cat Snow Ice with Oreo flavour and a soya-flavoured White Cat Snow Ice. Each costs $10.80.

The eatery is located on the ground floor of Bugis+ facing Victoria Street. Just look out for the cat figures and fixtures decorating the restaurant’s exterior.

Where: Meow Barbecue, 01-17 Bugis+, 201 Victoria Street

MRT: Bugis

Open: Sundays to Thursdays, 11am to 9.30pm; Fridays, Saturdays and public holidays, 11 to 1am

Joyden Canton Kitchen