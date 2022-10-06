Food Picks: Cat-themed eatery Meow Barbecue opens at Bugis+, Joyden Canton Kitchen’s abalone promotion, new dishes at yi by Jereme Leung

Meow Barbecue
Most barbecue eateries in malls here focus on Korean or Japanese flavours, while those in coffee shops offer Thai mookatas.
Meow Barbecue, which opened in Bugis+ in late September, is different. It is the first overseas outlet of a chain founded in China in 2012 which now has more than 30 eateries in cities such as Chongqing, Shanghai and Beijing.
The Singapore outlet offers beef from Australia and the United States as well as Iberico pork from Spain in refreshingly unique flavours. My favourite is the Meow Signature Spicy Beef ($23.80), with thinly sliced beef marinated with pickled chillies that give it a sour-spicy kick.
Another must-order is the Meow Signature Chicken with Szechuan Peppers ($14.80), which tantalises with a slight tingle from the spicy green berries.
If you do not like spicy food, try the Meow Signature Beef Cubes with Onion (from $10.80), where diced oyster blade beef is placed on onion petals arranged to look like a lotus flower. The cooked onion adds a nice sweetness to the meat.
Children may like the Meow Signature Chicken with Cheese Dip ($15.80), dipping the chicken pieces in melted cheese.
The desserts continue the feline theme – choose between Black Cat Snow Ice with Oreo flavour and a soya-flavoured White Cat Snow Ice. Each costs $10.80.
The eatery is located on the ground floor of Bugis+ facing Victoria Street. Just look out for the cat figures and fixtures decorating the restaurant’s exterior.
Where: Meow Barbecue, 01-17 Bugis+, 201 Victoria Street
MRT: Bugis
Open: Sundays to Thursdays, 11am to 9.30pm; Fridays, Saturdays and public holidays, 11 to 1am
Joyden Canton Kitchen
If you are a fan of abalone, drop by Joyden Canton Kitchen, which has introduced three dishes featuring the delicacy that are available until Nov 6.
Among them is Abalone Braised with Oyster Mushroom in San-Bei Sauce ($36). Abalone and four types of mushroom – oyster, abalone, shimeji and shiitake – come in a thick gravy perfumed with garlic cloves and Thai basil. The recipe is inspired by the Taiwanese dish Three-Cup Chicken, or San Bei Ji.
You can also try the Braised Chicken and Abalone with Ginger and Spring Onion ($36), a classic Cantonese stir-fry.
My favourite is the Abalone and Seafood Rice in Superior Broth ($32), which boasts a flavourful stock and is particularly comforting on rainy days. Besides abalone slices, the dish also has strips of dried cuttlefish and lala clams, which give the soup a lovely natural sweetness.
If you are looking for a non-abalone dish to round off the meal, go for the Signature “Moonlight” Rice Vermicelli with Egg White and Scallop ($22) – beehoon drenched in a delicious egg white gravy with pieces of sweet scallop. In the centre of the dish sits a raw egg yolk that a server will mix into the gravy at the table. It is definitely worth abandoning your low-carb diet for this.
Where: Joyden Canton Kitchen, outlets in 01-141 Great World, 1 Kim Seng Promenade; and 02-21 HillV2, 4 Hillview Rise
MRT: Tiong Bahru; Hillview
Open: Great World, weekdays, 11.30am to 3.30pm and 5.30 to 9pm; weekends and public holidays, 11.30am to 3.30pm and 5.30 to 9.30pm; HillV2, 11.30am to 3pm, 5 to 9pm daily
Tel: 6219-2262; 6465-9988
Yi By Jereme Leung
China-based chef Jereme Leung of the Chinese restaurant in Raffles Hotel that bears his name finally managed to visit Singapore earlier this year, after a break of more than two years. While in town, he took the opportunity to update the menu with executive chef Yap Poh Weng, who helms the kitchen.
Among the additions is Hokkaido Scallops on Cordyceps Flower and Spinach Rolls in Spicy Sesame Sauce ($28), which takes inspiration from a Zhejiang cold appetiser. It comes with a spicy sesame sauce and ikura, and makes for a refreshing starter.
Soups here are usually winners and the Double-boiled Chicken Soup with Fish Maw, Bamboo Fungus and Matsutake Mushrooms Served in Coconut ($48 a person) is no exception. It is packed with goodies and the broth is perfumed by the coconut it is steamed in.
The chef has also introduced new snacks to go with drinks, and the Deep-fried Homemade Charcoal Tofu with Shichimi Togarashi ($12) is delightful with a thin, crisp shell encasing the soft beancurd. The striking black cubes are dusted with shichimi togarashi, a Japanese spice mix of chilli, seaweed and sesame seeds.
Where: yi by Jereme Leung, 03-02 Raffles Arcade, 328 North Bridge Road
MRT: City Hall
Open: 11.30am to 2pm, 6 to 9.30pm daily
Tel: 6412-1816