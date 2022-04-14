Food Picks: Carbon-conscious dining, Mediterranean fare and Easter treats

Easter egg surprises

If you are planning a fun-filled Easter celebration this weekend, consider adding The Marmalade Pantry's Cracking Surprises Easter Egg (right, $38++, $30+ with any online purchase) to your shopping list.

With the small wooden hammer provided, crack the dark couverture chocolate shell to reveal jelly beans, flower-shaped marshmallows and mini chocolates.

The chocolate egg is also in the bistro's other bundles.

The Eggcellent Easter Tea Set ($96++, good for two, available at Oasia Hotel Downtown and Novena outlets, 3 to 6pm daily) features savoury sandwiches and sweet treats such as purple macarons, Blush Velvet Petite Cupcakes and taro Swiss rolls.

In the Mixed Joy Cupcake Set ($64++) are six signature cupcakes, including Japanese Sencha, Pistachio Raspberry Rose and Cranberry Lychee flavours.

Where: The Marmalade Pantry outlets at 04-11A Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn; 01-02/04 Oasia Hotel Novena, 8 Sinaran Drive; 01-01 Oasia Hotel Downtown, 100 Peck Seah Street; and 01-35 BHG Bugis Junction, 200 Victoria Street

MRT: Orchard/Novena/Tanjong Pagar/Bugis

When: Till April 17

Info: Order at The Marmalade Pantry's website

Loco Earth month