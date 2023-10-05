Food Picks: Bing Tang Tang Shui, Park Backerei and San.wich

Bing Tang Tang Shui

What is old is always new with Singaporeans, who like to bask in nostalgia. Young and old are flocking to newly opened Bing Tang Tang Shui to have, of all things, Chinese desserts.

Yes, familiar favourites such as cheng tng, ah balling and orh nee are on the menu. But the cafe carries classic and modern versions of many of its offerings, to appease the oldies and entice the young ’uns.

Whether classic or modern, none of the desserts tastes too sweet, which will please the Asian palate no end. Rock sugar, honey dates or dried sugarcane are used in place of white sugar.

The best dessert, in my view, is the modern Orh Nee ($8.80), perfumed with chrysanthemum.