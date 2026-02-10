First look at South Korean burger chain Lotteria Singapore’s menu and Jewel outlet

Sign up now: Weekly recommendations for the best eats in town

SINGAPORE – South Korean burger chain Lotteria is adding a Kimchi Bulgogi Burger ($7.80) to its Singapore menu, a country exclusive that will become available when the brand officially launches here on Feb 11 .

It features a beef patty glazed with a sweet-savoury bulgogi sauce and topped with kimchi that delivers a tart, gentle kick.

“We wanted to put a spin on our original bulgogi patty,” says Ms Krystal Goh, 33, executive director of Katrina Group, which operates the outlet in partnership with Lotteria’s South Korean parent company Lotte Group.

“We’ve kept it authentically Korean, but took into account local preferences, which tend to prefer saltier tastes.”

Lotteria's Mozarella Burger (left), Kimchi Bulgogi Burger (centre) and Ria’s Shrimp Burger (right). ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN

In contrast, best-selling mainstays like the Ria’s Bulgogi Burger (from $7.20) skew sweeter, with a mild glaze and layer of onions that faintly recall the flavour of the marinated beef dish.

Another popular offering, the Ria’s Shrimp Burger (from $7.20), which consists of a deep-fried shrimp patty, is also available at the Jewel Changi Airport joint, the brand’s first Singapore outpost.

The store is situated next to the Jewel Rain Vortex and shares the same bright, open layout as its neighbouring restaurants.

Fans of the hit Netflix reality cooking show Culinary Class Wars (2024 to present) can also get a taste of Season One winner Napoli Matfia’s collaboration with Lotteria.

These burgers, which contain a fried mozzarella patty, beef patty, herby basil sauce and a dash of tomato, were rolled out by the Italian cuisine chef, whose real name is Kwon Sung-jun, in January 2025 in South Korea.

It was met with instant demand, selling 450,000 units in its first week, and has since become a permanent menu item. It is priced from $12.50 for an a la carte portion at Jewel Changi Airport.

Alongside these offerings, diners can order Korean fried chicken (from $4.50 for one piece), as well as a range of sides to complete their meal. They include the Long Cheese Stick ($2.80 each), Shake Shake Fries ($5.20) and Shake Shake Nuggets ($7.80). The latter two come with onion, cheese or chilli seasoning.

Lotteria Singapore’s burgers are priced between $4 and $12.50 for a la carte portions. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN

In keeping with the Korean theme, dessert takes the form of bingsu ($5.90). Or, if you prefer something creamier, opt for the soft cone ($1.50) or sundae (from $2.80).

It is this Korean flair that Ms Goh hopes will set Lotteria apart from the other fast-food offerings in Singapore. The local market has grown increasingly crowded in recent months, with the December 2025 entry of American chain Chick-fil-A and the impending arrival of Chipotle Mexican Grill, also from the US.

“It’s a competitive space, but the K-wave is still going strong, and we’re the only Korean fast-food brand specialising in burgers,” she says.

Founded in 1979, Lotteria found its niche in South Korea blending local flavours with Western burgers. Its name is a portmanteau of “Lotte”, from parent company Lotte Group, and “cafeteria”.

It now has more than 1,300 outlets in the country and some 1,600 worldwide, having expanded operations to the US and Malaysia in 2025. Singapore is its eighth overseas market.

“These global experiences will serve as valuable assets as we enter the Singaporean market,” says Mr Lee Won-taek, chief executive of Lotte GRS, a subsidiary of Lotte Group and the operator of brands like Lotteria, Angelinus and Krispy Kreme in South Korea.

To celebrate its opening, Lotteria Singapore will offer diners a free upsize on their set meals from Feb 11 to 13.