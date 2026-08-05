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Swedish cafe Fika in Arab Street to close on Aug 14 after 17 years

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The eatery shared that Aug 14 will be its last day at Arab Street.

The eatery in Arab Street said on Instagram that it turned 17 this week after opening in 2009.

PHOTO: FIKACAFESG/INSTAGRAM

Laura Chia

SINGAPORE – Popular eatery Fika Swedish Cafe And Bistro in Arab Street will close on Aug 14, the restaurant announced in an Instagram post on Aug 4.

The post added that the cafe turned 17 this week after opening in 2009.

Thanking its fans, the post said: “As we celebrate this milestone, we also share that Aug 14 will be our final day of service at Arab Street.

“If you’ve ever wanted one last plate of our Swedish meatballs or one last fika with us, we’d love to see you before we close.”

The post added that the team will now focus on its bakery Konditori in nearby Bussorah Street.

In a 2010 interview with The Straits Times, chef and owner Tasneem Noor said the cafe grew out of the recipes she would cook for her Swedish husband whenever he craved Swedish food.

In Swedish, fika means having a coffee with one’s colleagues, friends or family. The word has different connotations, and can mean anything from taking a break from work, to going on a date.

The Straits Times has contacted Fika for more information.

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