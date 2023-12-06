From festive eats to a mindful staycay: Savour the holiday season in style near Marina Bay

When planning the perfect year-end celebration, nothing compares to the joy and splendour of being surrounded by family and friends, immersed in festive treats and cheerful gatherings.
Elevate your end-of-year celebrations and create unforgettable memories all in one location at JW Marriott Singapore South Beach. With the hotel’s iconic annual Yulefest celebrations, you will find a variety of unique dining menus, exquisite take-home culinary creations and a specially tailored staycation package for you to bask in the festive spirit, and commemorate the season in style.
Relax and recharge with a Marina Bay staycation
Not jetting off to a winter wonderland this December? Sweeten your festive celebrations in Singapore by booking a rejuvenating retreat with your nearest and dearest.
JW Marriott Singapore’s Home for the Holidays staycation package includes a one-night stay in a Premier Marina View Room or Signature Suite – complete with the hotel’s luxurious “floating” beds, plush designer fittings and expansive windows that offer panoramic views of Marina Bay.
In addition to complimentary buffet breakfast for two at Beach Road Kitchen, you will also get to enjoy a seasonal afternoon tea served to your room. And given the hotel’s convenient location in the heart of downtown, you will be a stone’s throw away from popular restaurants and bars, cultural attractions and the many Christmas-themed displays and festive experiences taking place in the city centre.
Book the Home for the Holidays staycation package here.
Tuck into a festive seafood buffet feast
This is the best time to partake in delectable spreads. Throughout December, Beach Road Kitchen has organised a festive seafood buffet offering diners a diverse range of crowd-pleasing eats.
Highlights include fresh-on-ice or charcoal-grilled seafood served with mouth-watering homemade sauces, and festive favourites such as traditional roast turkey, indulgent truffle maple-glazed gammon ham and crispy garlic baby lobster.
Those who choose to visit Beach Road Kitchen on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day will get to savour an expanded selection of buffet items, including beef wellington, charcoal-grilled rock spiny lobster, and seasonal sweets such as white coffee caramel passionfruit or yuzu mango matcha yule log cakes. Book a table at Beach Road Kitchen here.
Diners can also get in on the festive feasting at the hotel’s other acclaimed restaurants. Guests at Madame Fan will be treated to set menus featuring modern Cantonese cuisine and a special holiday edition of its Dim Sum Cocktail Brunch. And at Akira Back, patrons can anticipate a six-course sharing menu showcasing contemporary Japanese fare with a Korean accent.
Discover sumptuous take-home delights
Want to add a touch of brilliance to your home or office celebrations? You can find a dazzling array of take-home treats at JW Marriott Singapore, from glistening holiday roasts and sweets to afternoon tea and curated gift hampers.
Set the scene for a scintillating feast with the likes of traditional whole roasted turkey marinated with more than six different herbs, crispy pork knuckle and honey-glazed bone-in ham.
Be sure to make room for Beach Road Kitchen’s specialty prime rib roasted with fragrant rosemary rub and garlic crumble. Then, bring your meal to a sweet conclusion with various handcrafted confections including a decadent Gianduja milk chocolate hazelnut tart.
You can also partake in the yuletide edition of JW Marriott Singapore’s signature tiered Afternoon Tea from the comforts of your home.
It comprises a tantalising selection of sweet and savoury morsels such as freshly baked scones served with clotted cream, spiced apple compote and orange spread; canapes like duck rillettes eclair, lobster blini and jamon Iberico crostini; as well as dainty desserts including strawberry mint Saint Honore and winter truffle chocolate bouchon.
If you are looking for a thoughtful present for a relative or close friend or a token of appreciation for a work client, consider the hotel’s elegant gift hampers that are sure to impress. These feature fine festive picks encased in an eye-catching circular champagne leatherette suitcase accentuated with blush-pink trimmings.
Order these take-home festive experiences here.
Visit this website to plan your year-end celebrations at JW Marriott Singapore South Beach.