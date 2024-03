SINGAPORE – Decisions, decisions. Some diners find it difficult to make them. So restaurants and cafes in Singapore are using the Japanese concept of omakase to make things easier for them.

Singapore has plenty of sushi restaurants that offer omakase meals, where diners leave it to the chef to curate a menu for them. But other food businesses are stretching the word – which means “I leave it up to you” in Japanese – beyond its sushi origins.