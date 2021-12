With dining in and social gathering in groups of five allowed to resume, hotels and restaurants are seeing an uptick in reservations as well as orders for takeaway, delivery and gifting.

Regent Singapore's Italian restaurant Basilico is fully booked for dinner on Christmas Eve, as well as brunch and dinner on Christmas Day. Afternoon tea sessions at the hotel's Tea Lounge are sold out on all weekends this month, as is its Manhattan bar's adults-only Sunday festive brunch.