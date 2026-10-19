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Famed Japanese doughnut chain I’m donut? to debut in December at Ion Orchard

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i’m donut?’s hoarding at Ion Orchard (right). The brand has gained a cult following for its nama (“fresh” or “raw” in Japanese) doughnuts.

The hoarding for the I’m donut? store at Ion Orchard (right). The brand has gained a cult following for its nama (“fresh” or “raw” in Japanese) doughnuts.

PHOTOS: I’M DONUT?, EUNICE QUEK

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Eunice Quek

SINGAPORE – After its first post on Instagram on Sept 28, famed Japanese bakery chain I’m donut? has officially announced its Singapore debut at Ion Orchard in December.

No further details on an exact date, menu and pricing were shared in the media statement.

Founded by Japanese chef Ryouta Hirako in 2022, the brand has gained a cult following for its nama (“fresh” or “raw” in Japanese) doughnuts.

Its light and fluffy doughnuts feature delicate fillings and toppings such as custard, chocolate, matcha and strawberry, as well as seasonal and location-exclusive flavours.

I’m donut? has outlets across Japan, as well as cities including New York, Taipei, Seoul and Kuala Lumpur. The Kuala Lumpur store, which opened on Sept 12 at The Exchange TRX mall, still sees long queues for its signatures and local exclusives such as Milo, pandan and coconut.

The queue for i’m donut? at The Exchange TRX in Kuala Lumpur on Oct 17.

The queue for I’m donut? at The Exchange TRX in Kuala Lumpur on Oct 17.

ST PHOTO: EUNICE QUEK

Its Jakarta outpost is slated to open soon, before its Singapore debut.

Hirako also runs other popular brands in Japan, such as Dacomecca bakery in Fukuoka – which focuses more on savoury bread items – and Neo Nice Burger in Tokyo.

  • I’m donut? will open at B2-19 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn, in December. For more updates, follow @imdonut.sgp on Instagram.

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Eunice Quek is STFood online editor at The Straits Times. She covers all things trending in the food and beverage scene.

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