F1 buzz revs up business for food and beverage outlets

Business is booming for many food and beverage (F&B) outlets situated around or near the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix circuit.

Restaurants such as Lavo Singapore on the 57th floor of Marina Bay Sands and Altro Zafferano on the 43rd floor of Ocean Financial Centre, which offer a view of the circuit, are fully booked for both lunch and dinner over all three days of the event, from Friday to Sunday.

Altro Zafferano was also fully booked for lunch and dinner all of this week.

Also fully booked for all three days is contemporary grill and wine bar Skai on the 70th floor of Swissotel The Stamford. While there are available spots for walk-ins at Skai Bar on the 71st floor, managing director Marcus Hanna of Fairmont Singapore and Swissotel The Stamford expects it will be full house over the weekend.

F&B operators said the number of bookings this year is higher than expected, and for some, bookings are on a par with or higher than in 2019.

Mr Hanna said: "Covid-19 seems to have created a pent-up demand, especially for events and experiences that were not possible during the pandemic."

At rooftop bar Smoke & Mirrors, which is the venue for The Penthouse, a premium F1 event on Sunday hosted by the Tom Barker Group, most of the 150 tickets which cost $1,880 per person were snapped up.

Only 24 tickets are available as at Thursday, and bar manager Eileen Colzani expects all the tickets to be sold. It will not accept walk-ins.

The event, which will start at 6pm, includes free flow of champagne, dining, views of the race and an after-party until 2am.

Microbrewery LeVeL33 at Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 1, which offers a 30 per cent view of the track, is also fully booked for the weekend.

Founding managing director Martin Bem noted that there is a strong need for socialising after the pandemic, with more group bookings this year, many for groups of eight to 10 persons.

Business is also brisk for F&B outlets which do not offer a view of the track. The Fullerton Hotel Singapore's Town Restaurant, which will have a live screening of the race, is also fully booked for its Fuel Up Sunday Brunch.

F&B outlets away from the circuit are also enjoying better business even without F1-themed specials or live streaming.

Zouk Group's omakase restaurant Sushi Ichizuke and speakeasy Here Kitty Kitty in Clarke Quay have more reservations for the F1 weekend compared with other weekends.

Mr Andrew Li, chief executive of Zouk Group, said: "F1 creates a buzz in Singapore that is unparalleled."