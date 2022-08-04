Ex-Antoinette chef closing Hakka noodle stall on Aug 31

Chef-owner Pang Kok Keong will close his final Pang's Hakka Noodles outlet at Sprout Hub in Henderson Road on Aug 31 when its lease ends.

Its other outlet at ARC 380 in Jalan Besar closed last week due to staffing issues, says Pang.

The 46-year-old is best known as the founder of the now-defunct patisserie Antoinette, which closed in 2020 after nine years.

Later that year, Pang set up the first Pang's Hakka Noodles stall at Xin Tekka food hall.

It closed after 10 months, then reopened in May last year at Sprout Hub, followed by ARC 380 a month later.

It offers signatures such as Hakka noodles with yong tau foo and red wine chicken rice noodle soup with egg.

He is looking for a new location in the Bukit Merah area and hopes to reopen the stall next month.

The outlet will also operate Guppies, which sells grilled fish dishes, at night.

In the meantime, he is set to launch a new curry rice stall next week.

Called Supercurry, the brand will update curry rice with a "punchy and spicy" curry that is not the usual Hainanese version, says Pang. Its logo is a take on American lifestyle label Supreme.

Prices will start at $7.80 for braised, curry or fried chicken with omelette, braised vegetables and fried tau kee (dried beancurd skin).

Assam fish and rice, with the same three sides, is priced at $8.80.

Supercurry will be located at the same Telok Ayer coffee shop as Malaysian-style nasi lemak joint Uptown Nasi Lemak.

Besides his upcoming ventures, Pang is a chef with food and beverage company The Foreign Project, which runs modern Sichuan concepts such as Basdban and Sichuan Alley in Telok Ayer.

He sells food via Facebook Live on the Singapore Home Cooks Facebook page every week, a project that started when the pandemic hit.

On the outlook for the year, Pang says: "We are staying positive and we hustle. We learnt a lot from the spaces at ARC 380 and Sprout Hub - having high foot traffic is very important.

"We could have sustained the business to a certain extent, but it could not grow in the long run."