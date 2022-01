SINGAPORE - Rosemead, which opened last month in Cecil Street, is named after executive chef and co-owner David Tang's home town in California and purportedly serves modern Californian cuisine.

But it is hard to identify a distinct West Coast vibe as ingredients and influences come from all corners of the globe - just like in most Western restaurants here. So perhaps it is more accurate to say the menu is based on the chef's taste memories from his time in Los Angeles.