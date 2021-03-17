Doc who performed first open-heart surgery here dies

Dr Yong Nen Khiong, a cardiothoracic and general surgeon who wrote a weekly wine column for The Business Times for 30 years, died at home on Monday, at 93.

Better known as NK Yong, he was found to have an aorta aneurysm two years ago, but did not have it operated on because of his age.

Dr Yong is remembered for performing the first open-heart surgery in Singapore in 1965. In 1966, he was appointed Foundation Professor of Surgery and Chairman of Department of the new Faculty of Medicine at the University of Malaya in Kuala Lumpur.

He returned to Singapore in 1976 and ran a private surgical practice until he retired in 2004.

He was elected president of the Singapore Medical Association from 1980 to 1981, 1982 to 1985 and 1984 to 1986. From 1984 to 1986, he was also president of the Medical Association of South-East Asian Nations and president of the Commonwealth Medical Association.

Dr Yong was a passionate wine collector and started his column in The Business Times in 1988.

He became friends with top wine-growers around the world and organised more than 10 wine auctions to raise funds for charity.

The last one was for his 90th birthday, in 2017, which featured a gala dinner and wine tastings.

It raised $1.25 million for St Andrew's Autism Centre.

Dr Yong also received the French National Order Of Merit in 2004 for his achievements in promoting French wines.

He is remembered fondly by his friends.

Indonesian chef and culinary expert William Wongso, a long-time friend, said: "Dr Yong was a legend in the world of food and wine. He will be missed."

Mrs Lynn-Yeow de Vito, a close family friend, added: "Most people knew him to be a wine connoisseur or heart surgeon, but to me, he was more. He was a gracious mentor with the most generous heart."

Dr Yong is survived by his wife Melina Yong, 72, as well as three daughters and a son from an earlier marriage. The funeral will be held tomorrow.