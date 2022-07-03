Non-alcoholic beverage pairings at restaurants are moving beyond juices, sodas and mocktails.
Many places now serve fermented drinks as well as specially brewed tea and infusions - tailored to complement food and desserts, just like a wine pairing.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on July 03, 2022, with the headline Ditch the booze for tea with food.