Dim sum chain Tim Ho Wan to close first Singapore outlet at Plaza Singapura after 13 years

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SINGAPORE – Popular Hong Kong dim sum chain Tim Ho Wan will shutter its first Singapore outlet at Plaza Singapura on July 12.

In an Instagram post on June 18, Tim Ho Wan said that the Orchard Road outlet will be closing as part of the mall’s $160 million redevelopment.

The chain added that the outlet holds special significance as its first overseas outlet outside Hong Kong and that customers queued for hours when it opened in 2013.

To mark the outlet’s closure, Tim Ho Wan will host a customer appreciation dinner event on July 12. Diners can enjoy a free flow of selected dim sum and beverages for $68 per person.

The event will also feature a live music performance. Guests will receive an exclusive goodie bag containing merchandise and a $30 Tim Ho Wan voucher valid across its remaining outlets.

The chain said it will launch a discount event from June 30 to July 12 , leading up to the outlet’s final day of operations.

Each day will feature a different Tim Ho Wan dish at 30 per cent off. This includes its juicy pork and shrimp dumplings and steamed chicken feet with black bean sauce.

Founded in March 2009, Tim Ho Wan has 39 outlets across the Asia-Pacific, including nine in Singapore.

The chain was awarded a Michelin star in 2010.

The Straits Times has reached out to Tim Ho Wan for more information.