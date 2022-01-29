Digital seafood auction Port65 to launch at Jurong Fishery Port in March

SINGAPORE - A new digital auction platform, Port65, is set to give the 53-year-old Jurong Fishery Port (JFP) a modern makeover.
For starters, it will launch auctions, which allow seafood merchants to bid remotely, from March.
