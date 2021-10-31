Deepavali treats

With the extension of Covid-19 restrictions to Nov 21, restaurants have had to deal with booking changes and cancellations in the lead-up to Deepavali on Thursday.

Many diners have cut down their groups to two, while others are opting for food delivery.

Indian fine-dining restaurant Rang Mahal at Pan Pacific Singapore has seen its dine-in reservations plunge by at least 50 per cent, compared with previous years. Takeaway and delivery orders this year are comparable with last year, observes managing director Ritu Jhunjhnuwala, 57.

At North Indian restaurant Shahi Maharani in Raffles City Shopping Centre, director Chitra Mirpuri, 45, laments that the weeks before Diwali are not filling up as briskly as before.

"During this period, we would normally see office get-togethers and celebration lunches with friends and family. But now, all that is gone. The extension of restrictions is a big blow to us."

Although the restaurant is fully booked for Thursday and Friday, the two-person dine-in limit means it is not operating at full capacity.

Raffles Hotel Singapore's North Indian restaurant, Tiffin Room, is also full on several dates, including Thursday.

While there were no cancellations, the restaurant had to turn away those who wanted to make large group bookings, says Mr Frederic Serol, 55, the hotel's executive assistant manager of food and beverage.

Its mithai gift boxes, comprising Indian sweet treats, are selling fast. They are available for takeaway and delivery.

There are few cancellations at modern Indian restaurant Firangi Superstar in Craig Road, says Mr Michael Pekarsky, 35, director of operations for The Dandy Collection, the group which runs the restaurant.

But as it is not offering takeaway options, some diners have pushed back their reservations till after Nov 21 - or whenever larger groups are allowed to resume dining in.

So far, the restaurant is 75 per cent booked for the week of Diwali, when it is offering a special set menu ($185++ a person) for dining in only from tomorrow to Saturday.

Highlights include Prized Pincers, crab cutlets served with a rich masala sauce and caviar; and Rolls Rolley Sire, a Rangers Valley Black Onyx Cote de Boeuf.

Others are bumping up their offerings.

In addition to its mithai gift boxes and hampers, Shangri-La Singapore has introduced a new high tea set and family feast for takeaway and delivery.

While it will be a more muted affair this year, you can still celebrate the Festival of Lights with a feast at home. The Sunday Times rounds up five of the best offerings to order in or take home.

RANG MAHAL

What: In addition to the existing dishes available on its ordering platform, Rang Mahal is also offering a Diwali Celebration Set Menu ($55, good for one person).

Select a starter, main course, naan and dessert. Options include Nawabi Chicken Tikka; Old Delhi butter chicken; and Chowpatty Sliders, with spicy potato mash, garlic and sweet chilli chutney. All sets are served with the restaurant's signature Dal Makhani (slow-cooked black lentils), Green Peas Pulao Rice, and two Diwali mithai.

Order the full sets of mithai (from $88), which come in the luxurious Royal Melody Box ($178) that doubles as a music box.

Where: Rang Mahal, Level 3 Pan Pacific Singapore, 7 Raffles Boulevard

Delivery and collection times: Till Friday, 12.30 to 2.30pm, 6.30 to 9pm; closed on Monday

Info: Order at rangmahal.oddle.me. For mithai orders, call 6333-1788, go to rangmahal.com.sg/timeless or e-mail mithaisales@rangmahal.com.sg

SHAHI MAHARANI

What: The restaurant's newly launched delivery menu includes a Diwali feast ($280+, good for four to five people). Start the meal with snacks such as Namak Pare (crunchy savoury snack bites spiced with carom seeds), paani puri (hollow puffs with spiced water) and papdi chaat.

Choose between vegetarian and non-vegetarian kebabs, then pick from a list of curries such as Bengali fish curry, Chicken Makhanwala (butter chicken) and Goan prawn curry (add $5).

Adding to the festive cheer, each meal comes with two complimentary rangoli (the Indian art of making patterns) tiles and diyas (oil lamps).

Where: Shahi Maharani, 03-21B Raffles City Shopping Centre, 252 North Bridge Road

Delivery and collection times: Wednesday to Sunday, noon to 3pm, 6.30 to 9.15pm

Info: Call 6235-8840 or go to shahimaharani.com

SHANGRI-LA SINGAPORE

What: The hotel's high tea set ($78 nett, good for two people) is presented in a three-tier takeaway stand. It comes with savouries such as tandoori tiger prawn and lobster tart, and chicken curry puff with cumin eggplant puree. Sweet treats include Motichoor Laddoo (deep-fried boondi sweets) and cherry pistachio and marzipan cake.

If there are more people to feed, go for the family feast ($128 nett, good for four people), which includes Ajwain Tandoori River Prawn, Chettinad Fish (spiced fish fry), and Awadhi Murgh Biryani (chicken biryani).

Where: Shangri-La Singapore, 22 Orange Grove Road

When: Till Sunday

Info: Call 6213-4398 or order one day in advance at bit.ly/slsdeepavali

TIFFIN ROOM

What: Besides ordering Tiffin Room's fast-selling mithai gift box ($58, available till Sunday), add on a spread of North Indian fare by chef Kuldeep Negi.

Among the highlights are Gazar Halwa ($14), carrot pudding with pistachio and almonds; Murgh Tandoori ($35), grilled corn-fed boneless chicken breast marinated in garam masala and yogurt; and Zarda Subz Biryani ($22), aromatic basmati rice with a medley of vegetables, salan gravy and raita.

Where: Tiffin Room, Raffles Hotel Singapore, 1 Beach Road

Delivery and collection times: Noon to 1.30pm, 6 to 8.30pm daily

Info: Call 6412-1816 or go to rafflesgrabandgo.com/tiffin-room

GRAND HYATT SINGAPORE

What: While the Deepavali buffet spread at StraitsKitchen is best experienced in person, you can still get a taste of it with a take-home meal from the hotel.

Its online store offers $12 bento boxes, all served with organic vegetable biryani. Options include slow-braised Australian Lamb Rogan Josh, organic vegetable curry and Solanki's butter chicken - a speciality of StraitsKitchen's chef de cuisine Kishore Solanki. The butter chicken and Australian Lamb Rogan Josh also come in 1kg packs that can be reheated at home.

Where: Grand Hyatt Singapore, 10 Scotts Road

Delivery and collection times: 10.30am to 7.30pm (self-collection or drive-through pickup), 11am to 7pm (delivery)

Info: Call 6887-5492 or go to store.grandhyattsingapore.com