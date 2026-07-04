Curry kapitan, udang lemak nenas and more: 4 healthier Peranakan recipes from a hospital chef
- Executive chef Roslan Abbas shows how Peranakan food can be adapted for hospital kitchens using less salt and oil.
- The article provides four main recipes for home cooks: Thai Lime Butter, Curry Kapitan, Udang Lemak Nenas and Baba Nonya Fried Rice.
- It also includes recipes for Basmati Nasi Lemak and Blue Pea Flower Rice, promoting healthier versions of traditional dishes.
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SINGAPORE – Peranakan food may be known for rich gravies and elaborate rempah, but executive chef Roslan Abbas shows how the flavours can work in a hospital kitchen, even with the use of less salt. Here are four recipes from Parkway East Hospital’s Peranakan menu for home cooks to recreate.
Curry Kapitan
Ingredients
800g chicken
20g salt
10g turmeric powder
1.15 litre canola oil
25g candlenuts
150g shallots
20g garlic
5g fresh turmeric
25g galangal, sliced
25g belacan paste
25g dried chillies, blanched till softened
25g fresh chillies
5g chilli padi
20g lemongrass, cut into 5cm lengths
10g coriander powder
250ml water
500ml low-fat coconut cream
4g lime leaves, julienned finely
4g turmeric leaf, julienned finely
10ml lime juice
15g gula Melaka, chopped finely
Method
In a bowl, marinate the chicken with 1 Tbs of salt and turmeric powder. Cover with cling wrap and place in the fridge for two hours.
Heat 1 litre canola oil over medium heat. Blanch the chicken in hot oil for five to eight minutes until partially cooked.
Roast the candlenuts in a dry pan over medium heat for five minutes. Leave them to cool.
Roast the shallots, garlic, fresh turmeric and galangal in a dry pan for eight to 10 minutes over medium heat. Set aside.
Roast the belacan in a dry pan for 10 minutes over low heat.
In a food processor, blend the shallots, garlic, fresh turmeric, galangal, belacan, dried chillies, fresh chillies and chilli padi into a fine paste.
Heat 150ml canola oil in a pan over low heat. Bruise the lemongrass stalks, add them to the pan and fry until fragrant.
Add the blended spice paste and coriander powder. Cook over low heat for 45 minutes until the oil separates.
Add the water and bring to a boil over medium heat, then add the low-fat coconut cream. Once it comes to a simmer, add the partially cooked chicken and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes until the chicken is cooked through.
Add the lime leaves and turmeric leaf.
Season to taste with the remaining salt. Add the lime juice and gula melaka.
Serves four
Calorie count per serving: 560 kcal
Udang Lemak Nenas
Ingredients
800g king prawns
200g shallots
40g garlic
15g fresh turmeric
20g red chillies
20g chilli padi
350ml canola oil
30g lemongrass
200ml water
100g pineapple, cubed
60g tomato, cubed
4g asam keping (sour fruit)
400ml low-fat coconut cream
4g Thai lime leaves, julienned finely
4g turmeric leaf, julienned finely
10g torch ginger flower, quarter lengthwise
20g salt
15g sugar
Method
Clean the prawns. Using a pair of kitchen scissors, snip off the front part of the head, including the feelers, eyes, rostrum (the spiky beak) and the front legs. Devein while leaving the shells on. Set aside in the fridge.
In a food processor, grind the shallots, garlic, fresh turmeric, red chillies and chilli padi into a paste.
Heat 350ml canola oil in a pan over low heat. Bruise the lemongrass stalks, then add with the paste to the pan and cook over low heat until fragrant.
Add the water, pineapple, tomato and asam keping. Bring to a boil over medium heat.
Add the low-fat coconut cream and, once the mixture simmers, add the prawns and poach over medium heat for about five minutes, until the meat is firm and cooked through.
Add the Thai lime leaves, turmeric leaf and torch ginger flower.
Season to taste with salt and sugar.
Serves four
Calorie count per serving: 500 kcal
Baba Nonya Fried Rice
Ingredients
30ml canola oil
10g chopped garlic
30g dried prawn
100g egg
320g basmati nasi lemak (see recipe below)
80g French beans, sliced into 1cm pieces
100g butterfly pea flower rice (see recipe below)
15g salt
10g sugar
3g laksa leaves
3g mint leaves
3g turmeric leaf
5g Thai basil leaves
10g torch ginger flower
Method
Heat the canola oil in a wok over medium heat. Add the garlic and dried prawn, followed by the egg. Fry until the egg is scrambled.
Add the basmati nasi lemak and stir-fry for two minutes.
Add the French beans and fry for one minute. Add the butterfly pea flower rice and stir-fry for one minute. Season with the salt and sugar.
Once cooked, switch off the heat and stir in the laksa leaves, mint leaves, turmeric leaf, Thai basil leaves and torch ginger flower to cook briefly in the residual heat.
Serves four
Calorie count per serving: 600 kcal
Basmati nasi lemak
Ingredients
100g low GI basmati rice
10ml canola oil
10g onion, diced
10g lemongrass (the white root part, bruised)
4g young ginger, sliced
1g cinnamon
1/4 star anise
4g pandan leaves
50ml low-fat coconut cream
70ml water
3g salt
2g sugar
Method
Wash and soak the basmati rice for 30 minutes.
Heat the canola oil in a wok. Add the onion, lemongrass, young ginger, cinnamon, star anise and pandan leaves. Fry over low heat until fragrant.
Add the low-fat coconut cream, water, salt and sugar to the wok, then bring to a boil. Switch off the heat.
Transfer the mixture into a heatproof bowl, add the rice.
Steam over high heat for 50 minutes. Set aside.
Butterfly pea flower rice
Ingredients
50g low GI basmati rice
50ml water
1g dried butterfly pea flowers
5ml canola oil
1g coriander seeds
3g lemongrass, sliced
2g galangal, sliced
2g garlic, sliced
1g lime leaves, destemmed
2g pandan leaves
30ml low-fat coconut cream
3g salt
2g sugar
Method
Wash and soak the basmati rice for 30 minutes.
Bring 50ml water to a boil. Add the dried butterfly pea flowers and steep for 10 to 15 minutes until the water turns blue. Strain and discard the flowers. Set the liquid aside.
Heat the canola oil in a wok over low heat. Add the coriander seeds, lemongrass, galangal, garlic, lime leaves and pandan leaves. Saute over low heat until fragrant.
Add the butterfly pea flower liquid.
Add the low-fat coconut cream, salt and sugar, then bring to a boil.
In a heatproof bowl, add the mixture and the rice. Steam over high heat for 50 minutes.
Thai Lime Butter
Ingredients
2g fennel seeds, crushed
2g coriander seeds, crushed
60ml canola oil
8g dried prawn
16g salted soya beans
40g shallots, sliced
250ml water
15g salt
4g fresh Thai lime leaves, destemmed
8g green chillies
16g garlic
16g koo chye (garlic chives)
8g spinach
80g unsalted butter, allow to soften outside the fridge for one hour
10ml lemon juice
2g salt
Method
Roast the fennel and coriander seeds in a dry pan over low heat. Leave them to cool, then crush them.
Heat 10ml canola oil in a pan over low heat. Add the dried prawn and fry until fragrant.
Drain the salted soya beans and crush them coarsely.
In a pan, pour 50ml canola oil. Add the shallots, then switch on the heat. Fry over low heat for 10 to 15 minutes until golden and crispy.
Bring 250ml water to a boil in a pot. Add 15g of salt and stir until dissolved. Add the Thai lime leaves, green chillies, garlic, koo chye and spinach. Blanch for up to five minutes, without overcooking the greens.
Remove the blanched ingredients from the pot and plunge them into a bowl of ice water.
Once cool, remove the ingredients from the ice water, drain in a colander, then dry with kitchen paper.
In a blender, place the softened butter, the blanched ingredients, the roasted fennel and coriander seeds, fried dried prawn and shallots, salted soya beans, lemon juice and salt. Blitz for two minutes until well incorporated.
Place the mixture into a freezer-friendly container and chill until it sets.
The Thai lime butter can be kept in the chiller for up to three days. For longer storage, freeze the mixture for up to two months.
Serves four
Calorie count per serving: 250 kcal
Note: Parkway East Hospital senior dietitian Jennifer Shim says the calorie values are based on the recipes, but the actual intake is lower as not all gravy, oil or condiments are consumed.