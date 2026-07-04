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Curry kapitan, udang lemak nenas and more: 4 healthier Peranakan recipes from a hospital chef

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(Clockwise from top left) Curry kapitan, udang lemak nenas, Baba Nonya fried rice and Thai lime butter.

(Clockwise from top left) Curry kapitan, udang lemak nenas, baba nonya fried rice and Thai lime butter.

ST PHOTOS: LIM YAOHUI

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Hedy Khoo

  • Executive chef Roslan Abbas shows how Peranakan food can be adapted for hospital kitchens using less salt and oil.
  • The article provides four main recipes for home cooks: Thai Lime Butter, Curry Kapitan, Udang Lemak Nenas and Baba Nonya Fried Rice.
  • It also includes recipes for Basmati Nasi Lemak and Blue Pea Flower Rice, promoting healthier versions of traditional dishes.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – Peranakan food may be known for rich gravies and elaborate rempah, but executive chef Roslan Abbas shows how the flavours can work in a hospital kitchen, even with the use of less salt. Here are four recipes from Parkway East Hospital’s Peranakan menu for home cooks to recreate.

Curry Kapitan

Curry Kapitan at Parkway East Hospital.

Curry Kapitan at Parkway East Hospital.

ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Ingredients

  • 800g chicken

  • 20g salt

  • 10g turmeric powder

  • 1.15 litre canola oil

  • 25g candlenuts

  • 150g shallots

  • 20g garlic

  • 5g fresh turmeric

  • 25g galangal, sliced

  • 25g belacan paste

  • 25g dried chillies, blanched till softened

  • 25g fresh chillies

  • 5g chilli padi

  • 20g lemongrass, cut into 5cm lengths

  • 10g coriander powder

  • 250ml water

  • 500ml low-fat coconut cream

  • 4g lime leaves, julienned finely

  • 4g turmeric leaf, julienned finely

  • 10ml lime juice

  • 15g gula Melaka, chopped finely

Method

  1. In a bowl, marinate the chicken with 1 Tbs of salt and turmeric powder. Cover with cling wrap and place in the fridge for two hours. 

  2. Heat 1 litre canola oil over medium heat. Blanch the chicken in hot oil for five to eight minutes until partially cooked.

  3. Roast the candlenuts in a dry pan over medium heat for five minutes. Leave them to cool. 

  4. Roast the shallots, garlic, fresh turmeric and galangal in a dry pan for eight to 10 minutes over medium heat. Set aside.

  5. Roast the belacan in a dry pan for 10 minutes over low heat.

  6. In a food processor, blend the shallots, garlic, fresh turmeric, galangal, belacan, dried chillies, fresh chillies and chilli padi into a fine paste.

  7. Heat 150ml canola oil in a pan over low heat. Bruise the lemongrass stalks, add them to the pan and fry until fragrant.

  8. Add the blended spice paste and coriander powder. Cook over low heat for 45 minutes until the oil separates.

  9. Add the water and bring to a boil over medium heat, then add the low-fat coconut cream. Once it comes to a simmer, add the partially cooked chicken and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes until the chicken is cooked through.

  10. Add the lime leaves and turmeric leaf.

  11. Season to taste with the remaining salt. Add the lime juice and gula melaka. 

Serves four

Calorie count per serving: 560 kcal

Udang Lemak Nenas

Udang Lemak Nenas or pineapple prawn curry.

ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Ingredients

  • 800g king prawns

  • 200g shallots

  • 40g garlic

  • 15g fresh turmeric

  • 20g red chillies

  • 20g chilli padi

  • 350ml canola oil

  • 30g lemongrass

  • 200ml water

  • 100g pineapple, cubed

  • 60g tomato, cubed

  • 4g asam keping (sour fruit)

  • 400ml low-fat coconut cream

  • 4g Thai lime leaves, julienned finely

  • 4g turmeric leaf, julienned finely

  • 10g torch ginger flower, quarter lengthwise

  • 20g salt

  • 15g sugar

Method

  1. Clean the prawns. Using a pair of kitchen scissors, snip off the front part of the head, including the feelers, eyes, rostrum (the spiky beak) and the front legs. Devein while leaving the shells on. Set aside in the fridge.  

  2. In a food processor, grind the shallots, garlic, fresh turmeric, red chillies and chilli padi into a paste.

  3. Heat 350ml canola oil in a pan over low heat. Bruise the lemongrass stalks, then add with the paste to the pan and cook over low heat until fragrant.

  4. Add the water, pineapple, tomato and asam keping. Bring to a boil over medium heat. 

  5. Add the low-fat coconut cream and, once the mixture simmers, add the prawns and poach over medium heat for about five minutes, until the meat is firm and cooked through.

  6. Add the Thai lime leaves, turmeric leaf and torch ginger flower. 

  7. Season to taste with salt and sugar. 

Serves four

Calorie count per serving: 500 kcal

Baba Nonya Fried Rice

Ingredients for Baba Nonya Fried Rice.

ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Ingredients

  • 30ml canola oil

  • 10g chopped garlic

  • 30g dried prawn

  • 100g egg

  • 320g basmati nasi lemak (see recipe below)

  • 80g French beans, sliced into 1cm pieces

  • 100g butterfly pea flower rice (see recipe below)

  • 15g salt

  • 10g sugar

  • 3g laksa leaves

  • 3g mint leaves

  • 3g turmeric leaf

  • 5g Thai basil leaves

  • 10g torch ginger flower

Method

  1. Heat the canola oil in a wok over medium heat. Add the garlic and dried prawn, followed by the egg. Fry until the egg is scrambled.

  2. Add the basmati nasi lemak and stir-fry for two minutes.

  3. Add the French beans and fry for one minute. Add the butterfly pea flower rice and stir-fry for one minute. Season with the salt and sugar.

  4. Once cooked, switch off the heat and stir in the laksa leaves, mint leaves, turmeric leaf, Thai basil leaves and torch ginger flower to cook briefly in the residual heat.

Serves four

Calorie count per serving: 600 kcal

Basmati nasi lemak

Prepare basmati nasi lemak for cooking Baba Nonya Fried Rice.

ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Ingredients

  • 100g low GI basmati rice

  • 10ml canola oil

  • 10g onion, diced

  • 10g lemongrass (the white root part, bruised)

  • 4g young ginger, sliced

  • 1g cinnamon

  • 1/4 star anise

  • 4g pandan leaves

  • 50ml low-fat coconut cream

  • 70ml water

  • 3g salt

  • 2g sugar

Method

  1. Wash and soak the basmati rice for 30 minutes.

  2. Heat the canola oil in a wok. Add the onion, lemongrass, young ginger, cinnamon, star anise and pandan leaves. Fry over low heat until fragrant.

  3. Add the low-fat coconut cream, water, salt and sugar to the wok, then bring to a boil. Switch off the heat.

  4. Transfer the mixture into a heatproof bowl, add the rice. 

  5. Steam over high heat for 50 minutes. Set aside. 

Butterfly pea flower rice

Prepare butterfly pea flower rice for cooking Baba Nonya Fried Rice.

ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Ingredients

  • 50g low GI basmati rice

  • 50ml water

  • 1g dried butterfly pea flowers

  • 5ml canola oil

  • 1g coriander seeds

  • 3g lemongrass, sliced

  • 2g galangal, sliced

  • 2g garlic, sliced

  • 1g lime leaves, destemmed

  • 2g pandan leaves

  • 30ml low-fat coconut cream

  • 3g salt

  • 2g sugar

Method

  1. Wash and soak the basmati rice for 30 minutes.

  2. Bring 50ml water to a boil. Add the dried butterfly pea flowers and steep for 10 to 15 minutes until the water turns blue. Strain and discard the flowers. Set the liquid aside.

  3. Heat the canola oil in a wok over low heat. Add the coriander seeds, lemongrass, galangal, garlic, lime leaves and pandan leaves. Saute over low heat until fragrant.

  4. Add the butterfly pea flower liquid.

  5. Add the low-fat coconut cream, salt and sugar, then bring to a boil.

  6. In a heatproof bowl, add the mixture and the rice. Steam over high heat for 50 minutes.

Thai Lime Butter

Thai Lime Butter can be used as a savoury spread for bread or a zesty finishing touch stirred into curries.

ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Ingredients

  • 2g fennel seeds, crushed

  • 2g coriander seeds, crushed

  • 60ml canola oil

  • 8g dried prawn

  • 16g salted soya beans

  • 40g shallots, sliced

  • 250ml water

  • 15g salt

  • 4g fresh Thai lime leaves, destemmed

  • 8g green chillies

  • 16g garlic

  • 16g koo chye (garlic chives)

  • 8g spinach

  • 80g unsalted butter, allow to soften outside the fridge for one hour

  • 10ml lemon juice

  • 2g salt

Method

  1. Roast the fennel and coriander seeds in a dry pan over low heat. Leave them to cool, then crush them.

  2. Heat 10ml canola oil in a pan over low heat. Add the dried prawn and fry until fragrant.

  3. Drain the salted soya beans and crush them coarsely.

  4. In a pan, pour 50ml canola oil. Add the shallots, then switch on the heat. Fry over low heat for 10 to 15 minutes until golden and crispy.

  5. Bring 250ml water to a boil in a pot. Add 15g of salt and stir until dissolved. Add the Thai lime leaves, green chillies, garlic, koo chye and spinach. Blanch for up to five minutes, without overcooking the greens. 

  6. Remove the blanched ingredients from the pot and plunge them into a bowl of ice water. 

  7. Once cool, remove the ingredients from the ice water, drain in a colander, then dry with kitchen paper. 

  8. In a blender, place the softened butter, the blanched ingredients, the roasted fennel and coriander seeds, fried dried prawn and shallots, salted soya beans, lemon juice and salt. Blitz for two minutes until well incorporated. 

  9. Place the mixture into a freezer-friendly container and chill until it sets.

  10. The Thai lime butter can be kept in the chiller for up to three days. For longer storage, freeze the mixture for up to two months. 

Serves four

Calorie count per serving: 250 kcal

Note: Parkway East Hospital senior dietitian Jennifer Shim says the calorie values are based on the recipes, but the actual intake is lower as not all gravy, oil or condiments are consumed.

More on this topic
Less salt, full-on flavours: Parkway East Hospital refreshes patient menu with Peranakan dishes
New AI assistant could help people achieve their Healthier SG health goals

Hedy Khoo is senior correspondent at The Straits Times. She covers food-related news, from reviews to human interest stories.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.