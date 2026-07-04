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Curry kapitan, udang lemak nenas and more: 4 healthier Peranakan recipes from a hospital chef

SINGAPORE – Peranakan food may be known for rich gravies and elaborate rempah, but executive chef Roslan Abbas shows how the flavours can work in a hospital kitchen, even with the use of less salt. Here are four recipes from Parkway East Hospital’s Peranakan menu for home cooks to recreate.

Curry Kapitan

Curry Kapitan at Parkway East Hospital. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Ingredients

800g chicken

20g salt

10g turmeric powder

1.15 litre canola oil

25g candlenuts

150g shallots

20g garlic

5g fresh turmeric

25g galangal, sliced

25g belacan paste

25g dried chillies, blanched till softened

25g fresh chillies

5g chilli padi

20g lemongrass, cut into 5cm lengths

10g coriander powder

250ml water

500ml low-fat coconut cream

4g lime leaves, julienned finely

4g turmeric leaf, julienned finely

10ml lime juice

15g gula Melaka, chopped finely

Method

In a bowl, marinate the chicken with 1 Tbs of salt and turmeric powder. Cover with cling wrap and place in the fridge for two hours. Heat 1 litre canola oil over medium heat. Blanch the chicken in hot oil for five to eight minutes until partially cooked. Roast the candlenuts in a dry pan over medium heat for five minutes. Leave them to cool. Roast the shallots, garlic, fresh turmeric and galangal in a dry pan for eight to 10 minutes over medium heat. Set aside. Roast the belacan in a dry pan for 10 minutes over low heat. In a food processor, blend the shallots, garlic, fresh turmeric, galangal, belacan, dried chillies, fresh chillies and chilli padi into a fine paste. Heat 150ml canola oil in a pan over low heat. Bruise the lemongrass stalks, add them to the pan and fry until fragrant. Add the blended spice paste and coriander powder. Cook over low heat for 45 minutes until the oil separates. Add the water and bring to a boil over medium heat, then add the low-fat coconut cream. Once it comes to a simmer, add the partially cooked chicken and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes until the chicken is cooked through. Add the lime leaves and turmeric leaf. Season to taste with the remaining salt. Add the lime juice and gula melaka.

Serves four

Calorie count per serving: 560 kcal

Udang Lemak Nenas

Udang Lemak Nenas or pineapple prawn curry. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Ingredients

800g king prawns

200g shallots

40g garlic

15g fresh turmeric

20g red chillies

20g chilli padi

350ml canola oil

30g lemongrass

200ml water

100g pineapple, cubed

60g tomato, cubed

4g asam keping (sour fruit)

400ml low-fat coconut cream

4g Thai lime leaves, julienned finely

4g turmeric leaf, julienned finely

10g torch ginger flower, quarter lengthwise

20g salt

15g sugar

Method

Clean the prawns. Using a pair of kitchen scissors, snip off the front part of the head, including the feelers, eyes, rostrum (the spiky beak) and the front legs. Devein while leaving the shells on. Set aside in the fridge. In a food processor, grind the shallots, garlic, fresh turmeric, red chillies and chilli padi into a paste. Heat 350ml canola oil in a pan over low heat. Bruise the lemongrass stalks, then add with the paste to the pan and cook over low heat until fragrant. Add the water, pineapple, tomato and asam keping. Bring to a boil over medium heat. Add the low-fat coconut cream and, once the mixture simmers , add the prawns and poach over medium heat for about five minutes, until the meat is firm and cooked through. Add the Thai lime leaves, turmeric leaf and torch ginger flower. Season to taste with salt and sugar.

Serves four



Calorie count per serving: 500 kcal

Baba Nonya Fried Rice

Ingredients for Baba Nonya Fried Rice. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Ingredients

30ml canola oil

10g chopped garlic

30g dried prawn

100g egg

320g basmati nasi lemak (see recipe below)

80g French beans, sliced into 1cm pieces

100g butterfly pea flower rice (see recipe below)

15g salt

10g sugar

3g laksa leaves

3g mint leaves

3g turmeric leaf

5g Thai basil leaves

10g torch ginger flower

Method

Heat the canola oil in a wok over medium heat. Add the garlic and dried prawn, followed by the egg. Fry until the egg is scrambled. Add the basmati nasi lemak and stir-fry for two minutes. Add the French beans and fry for one minute. Add the butterfly pea flower rice and stir-fry for one minute. Season with the salt and sugar. Once cooked, switch off the heat and stir in the laksa leaves, mint leaves, turmeric leaf, Thai basil leaves and torch ginger flower to cook briefly in the residual heat.

Serves four

Calorie count per serving: 600 kcal

Basmati nasi lemak

Prepare basmati nasi lemak for cooking Baba Nonya Fried Rice. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Ingredients

100g low GI basmati rice

10ml canola oil

10g onion, diced

10g lemongrass (the white root part, bruised)

4g young ginger, sliced

1g cinnamon

1/4 star anise

4g pandan leaves

50ml low-fat coconut cream

70ml water

3g salt

2g sugar

Method

Wash and soak the basmati rice for 30 minutes. Heat the canola oil in a wok. Add the onion, lemongrass, young ginger, cinnamon, star anise and pandan leaves. Fry over low heat until fragrant. Add the low-fat coconut cream, water, salt and sugar to the wok , then bring to a boil. Switch off the heat. Transfer the mixture into a heatproof bowl, add the rice. Steam over high heat for 50 minutes. Set aside.

Butterfly pea flower rice

Prepare butterfly pea flower rice for cooking Baba Nonya Fried Rice. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Ingredients

50g low GI basmati rice

50ml water

1g dried butterfly pea flowers

5ml canola oil

1g coriander seeds

3g lemongrass, sliced

2g galangal, sliced

2g garlic, sliced

1g lime leaves, destemmed

2g pandan leaves

30ml low-fat coconut cream

3g salt

2g sugar

Method

Wash and soak the basmati rice for 30 minutes. Bring 50ml water to a boil. Add the dried butterfly pea flowers and steep for 10 to 15 minutes until the water turns blue. Strain and discard the flowers. Set the liquid aside. Heat the canola oil in a wok over low heat. Add the coriander seeds, lemongrass, galangal , garlic, lime leaves and pandan leaves. Saute over low heat until fragrant. Add the butterfly pea flower liquid. Add the low-fat coconut cream, salt and sugar, then bring to a boil. In a heatproof bowl, add the mixture and the rice. Steam over high heat for 50 minutes.

Thai Lime Butter

Thai Lime Butter can be used as a savoury spread for bread or a zesty finishing touch stirred into curries. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Ingredients

2g fennel seeds, crushed

2g coriander seeds, crushed

60ml canola oil

8g dried prawn

16g salted soya beans

40g shallots, sliced

250ml water

15g salt

4g fresh Thai lime leaves, destemmed

8g green chillies

16g garlic

16g koo chye (garlic chives)

8g spinach

80g unsalted butter, allow to soften outside the fridge for one hour

10ml lemon juice

2g salt

Method

Roast the fennel and coriander seeds in a dry pan over low heat. Leave them to cool, then crush them. Heat 10ml canola oil in a pan over low heat. Add the dried prawn and fry until fragrant. Drain the salted soya beans and crush them coarsely. In a pan, pour 50ml canola oil. Add the shallots, then switch on the heat. Fry over low heat for 10 to 15 minutes until golden and crispy. Bring 250ml water to a boil in a pot. Add 15g of salt and stir until dissolved. Add the Thai lime leaves, green chillies, garlic, koo chye and spinach. Blanch for up to five minutes, without overcooking the greens. Remove the blanched ingredients from the pot and plunge them into a bowl of ice water. Once cool, remove the ingredients from the ice water, drain in a colander, then dry with kitchen paper. In a blender, place the softened butter, the blanched ingredients, the roasted fennel and coriander seeds , fried dried prawn and shallots, salted soya beans, lemon juice and salt. Blitz for two minutes until well incorporated. Place the mixture into a freezer-friendly container and chill until it sets. The Thai lime butter can be kept in the chiller for up to three days. For longer storage, freeze the mixture for up to two months.

Serves four

Calorie count per serving: 250 kcal

Note: Parkway East Hospital senior dietitian Jennifer Shim says the calorie values are based on the recipes, but the actual intake is lower as not all gravy, oil or condiments are consumed.