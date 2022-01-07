Elevate your Chinese New Year reunion dinner – no prep work required

With ongoing restrictions on the sizes of in-person group gatherings, making meal plans with friends and family during the holiday season can be a true test of one’s organisational prowess.

What’s the best permutation so nobody gets left out? How do you fit everyone in the 15 days of Chinese New Year? All that, before you have even considered the actual meal.

While restrictions are unavoidable, you can take the guesswork out of the most important part of the meal – the food! Simply by leaving the preparation to the experts.

Need a full-fledged feast to impress some fussy palates, or add-ons to bookend a homemade dinner? Purveyor of quality Chinese fare, Crystal Jade’s group of restaurants, offer an extensive repertoire of festive menus, dishes and goodies to cater to every need, whim and mood.

Here are five ways you can take your Chinese New Year feast to the next level.