Elevate your Chinese New Year reunion dinner – no prep work required

With ongoing restrictions on the sizes of in-person group gatherings, making meal plans with friends and family during the holiday season can be a true test of one’s organisational prowess.
What’s the best permutation so nobody gets left out? How do you fit everyone in the 15 days of Chinese New Year? All that, before you have even considered the actual meal.
While restrictions are unavoidable, you can take the guesswork out of the most important part of the meal – the food! Simply by leaving the preparation to the experts.
Need a full-fledged feast to impress some fussy palates, or add-ons to bookend a homemade dinner? Purveyor of quality Chinese fare, Crystal Jade’s group of restaurants, offer an extensive repertoire of festive menus, dishes and goodies to cater to every need, whim and mood.
Here are five ways you can take your Chinese New Year feast to the next level.
1. Toss to a good year ahead with a luxurious yu sheng
The yu sheng might be an ubiquitous Chinese New Year dish, but Crystal Jade Group Executive Chef Martin Foo has taken up the challenge to create a vibrant and “healthful” version every year.
This year’s Opulence 3-head Abalone Yusheng, packed with ingredients such as red dragon fruit, dried yuzu peel, Japanese picked sweet ginger, deep-fried yam strips and chickpeas, and fine Hsin Chu bee hoon for crunch, brings a fresh iteration that will tantalise even the fussiest taste buds. Dressed with edible gold leaves and fresh flowers and crowned with lightly-torched Australian abalone slices, jellyfish and ikura, the yusheng is a worthy centrepiece for all your stay-home reunion dinners.
Available at Crystal Jade Palace, Crystal Jade Golden Palace and Crystal Jade Dining IN for dine-in and takeaway from Jan 10, and for online orders until Feb 10.
2. Bring the full feasting experience home
If your family prefers to dine at home, the last thing you want during a hectic festive season is to worry about pulling together a big meal. Crystal Jade’s Auspicious Reunion Feast Festive Takeaway Bundle, which is good for five to seven people, will do the hard work for you, so you can focus on catching up with loved ones.
The lavish spread comprises mains such as the Fortune Fried Glutinous Rice with Sakura Shrimp; Braised Duck with Preserved Black Bean; and Prosperity Carrot Cake, and rounds off with the sumptuous Bountiful Abalone Treasure Pot and Reunion Yu Sheng with Tiger Prawn. You’ll want to loosen a belt buckle or two after all that good food.
3. End your meal on a sweet note with delightful treats
The serving of dessert is all the more important during Chinese New Year as it symbolises the ushering in of a sweet start to the year. It’s hard to resist Crystal Jade’s two new additions to its dessert repertoire: the fluffy Gula Melaka Sponge Cake with Walnut with its fragrant, treacly notes that make for a satisfying end to any meal, and the Yuzu Mandarin Orange Jelly, an excellent palate cleanser with its light citrus flavours from the yuzu peel and mandarin orange segments.
4. Share the love with family and friends
Received an invitation to a Chinese New Year dinner? Show your appreciation for the host or hostess with a thoughtful platter or gift set.
The Roasted Meat Platter of hearty favourites like crispy roasted pork belly, soya sauce chicken, roasted duck, roasted honey BBQ and jellyfish will be a surefire hit at the dinner table, while the Eternal Bliss Platter caters to mid-afternoon hunger pangs with an array of sweet and savoury items including a glutinous rice cake and the Yuzu Mandarin Orange Jelly.
Alternatively, the Premium Tea Gift Set of Da Hong Pao and Superior Longjing tea leaves is a perfect gift for anyone who needs a respite from all the festive feasting.
5. Dine out in comfort
Of course, if you choose to dine out, Crystal Jade also offers a smorgasbord of set menus and a la carte options across their multiple fine and casual dining concepts in Singapore.
At the flagship Crystal Jade Palace at Takashimaya, for example, set menus (depending on which one of the six you order) feature indulgent options such as Braised Superior Bird’s Nest with Conpoy, Crab Meat & Roe in Fragrant Thick Soup, Pan-Seared Iberico Pork with Teriyaki Sauce, and Buddha Jump Over The Wall. You can also go a la carte with orders like the Roasted USDA Prime short rib and foie gras with honey char siew sauce and a homemade crispy pandan ‘nian gao’ with icing sugar.
Teochew specialities are the highlight at Crystal Jade Golden Palace (the Grilled tiger prawn with ‘Puning’ Soya bean paste is a must-have), while Northern Chinese flavours take centre stage at Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao and Crystal Jade Jiang Nan. Expect festive creations with punchy flavours like the Crispy pork strips with fried garlic and Poached rice with oyster, preserved vegetable and dried shrimp in superior broth. Fans of Cantonese cuisine will enjoy the modern iterations of classic Cantonese dishes like the Stewed pork knuckle with shiitake mushroom and black moss at Crystal Jade Hong Kong Kitchen.
Crystal Jade's Chinese New Year set menus are available for dining in from Jan 17. Reservations can be made online via https://inline.app/booking/cj.
Jadeite members, Citi and UOB cardmembers can enjoy up to 20 per cent off for orders until Jan 10, and up to 15 per cent off from Jan 11 to Feb 15. Visit www.crystaljade.com for more information.
From now to Feb 10, takeaway orders can be made online at estore.crystaljade.com. Enjoy an additional 8 per cent off with the promo code STDIG8. Customers can also place their orders in person at Crystal Jade restaurants and bakery outlets from now till Feb 15.