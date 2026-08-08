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Craving Teochew kueh after watching Dear You? Head to these four traditional handmade kueh makers

SINGAPORE – Bo bee kueh makes a cameo in the hit Teochew movie Dear You (2026), but its few short scenes have piqued the appetites of cinemagoers, lifting sales of its closest local relative here – koo chye kueh.

In the film about migration, love and family ties among the Chinese diaspora, protagonist Zia Lamgi turns to selling pan-fried bo bee kueh after a fire destroys her family’s inn in Bangkok. Her father jokes that the chive-filled dumplings boost a man’s stamina and vitality.

Jalan Kukoh Teochew Kueh’s co-owner Tan Choon Huay, 71, says: “My regulars asked if I had watched the movie, then asked for bo bee kueh.” Orders for koo chye kueh at her stall rose 10 per cent following the movie’s release in June.

Usually, soon kueh is the first item to sell out, at around 5pm. Now, her koo chye kueh sells out first – by 4pm – thanks to the Dear You effect, she says.

Bo bee kueh in Teochew translates to rice-free kueh, a reference to its wrapper being made without rice flour. This is according to an article credited to the Xiangqiao District Cultural Centre and Library on Chaozhou City of Gastronomy, a website run by the Chaozhou Tourism Association in Guangdong province.

To make the bo bee kueh wrapper, sweet potato flour is mixed with hot water to form a thick paste. More flour is stirred in until it forms a dough. In contrast, the skin of koo chye kueh is made from rice flour.

Sweet potatoes reached China in the latter half of the 16th century. By 1594, it became a well-known crop as a result of a Fujian governor propagating it for famine relief, writes anthropologist E.N. Anderson in his book, The Food Of China.

At Upper Aljunied Lane, Yoon’s Traditional Teochew Kueh co-owner Qara Yoon, 47, who watched the movie with her mother, executive chef Lim Lee Hoi, 75, has noted an uptick in orders for koo chye kueh following the movie’s release.

To meet increased demand, the social enterprise increased production by 20 per cent on weekends and 10 per cent on weekdays since early July.

Both mother and daughter first tasted bo bee kueh on a 2018 trip to Mianhu, a town in Jieyang in eastern Guangdong’s Chaoshan region. Jieyang is one of the locations where the movie was filmed.

Yoon recalls eating the pan-fried bo bee kueh piping hot . She says: “Sweet potato flour skin turns chewy as it cools, so you need to pan-fry it to make it crispy outside and tender inside.”

As for the joke about it renewing male vitality in the film, kueh sellers here say the aphrodisiacal properties of garlic chives is folk knowledge, especially among older generations. Garlic chives, known as jiu cai in Mandarin, is also colloquially known as zhuang yang cai (which translates to boosting the kidney or male sexual vitality).

Preparing garlic chives to use as kueh filling. ST PHOTO: HESTER TAN

The online database of the Chinese Medicine Specimen Centre at Nanjing University of Chinese Medicine describes garlic chive seeds as warming and nourishing to the liver and kidneys, strengthening yang and securing essence.

At Lai Heng Handmade Teochew Kueh in Jurong East, owner Goh Mok Ai, 55, says some of his middle-aged Teochew and Hokkien female regulars who watched the film have been making references to the garlic chives joke.

Goh Mok Ai, owner of Lai Heng Handmade Teochew Kueh, says garlic chives is also colloquially known as zhuang yang cai. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

He says with an embarrassed chuckle: “Some of the bolder ones are very cheeky. When putting in their orders for koo chye kueh, they joke that they are buying it for their husbands to get them working.”

Here are four places to get your fill of Teochew kueh.

Jalan Kukoh Teochew Kueh: Kueh kept the family afloat

(From left) Siblings Loh Kai Mong, Tan Choon Huay and Loh Kai Hong at their stall, Jalan Kukoh Teochew Kueh. ST PHOTO: SARAH LEE

Tan Choon Huay was thrilled when a friend secured two tickets to a first-day Teochew-language screening of Dear You at VivoCity on June 18.

The sight of bo bee kueh sizzling on a cast-iron griddle caught the attention of the 71-year-old co-owner of Jalan Kukoh Teochew Kueh. What hit home was the role kueh played as a source of livelihood for the female protagonist.

Tan’s maternal grandmother had travelled by junk boat from Shantou and settled in Johor Bahru, where she eked out a living selling Teochew kueh made from family recipes.

As a child, Tan and her siblings relished visiting their grandmother during Chinese New Year and other special occasions.

“My grandmother would make plenty of koo chye kueh, png kueh and soon kueh for us to savour there, with a stash for us to take home,” she says in Teochew.

Her grandmother urged Tan’s mother, Heng Wang Swee, to learn kueh-making too. Her carpenter husband’s earnings and what she made sewing denim jeans for department stores were not enough to support their eight children. So, Heng began selling kueh from home in the mid-1960s.

Tan’s younger brothers carried baskets of kueh from floor to floor in the blocks around their Jalan Minyak flat in the Tiong Bahru district. The family later moved to nearby Jalan Kukoh, where Heng peddled her kueh from a pushcart in the carpark before moving into the hawker centre when it was built in 1969.

Tan, who worked as a seamstress, joined the business in 1996 when her children were older. Her younger brother Loh Kai Mong, 67, had been helping their mother full-time since completing national service and took over when the latter retired at 68 years old.

Their youngest brother, Loh Kai Hong, 62, came on board in 2023 after 38 years as a cook at a hawker stall.

Tan’s surname differs from those of her brothers because of an administrative error when her father registered her birth.

Each sibling has a defined role. Kai Mong handles the dough, moulding and steaming, while Kai Hong prepares the ingredients for the fillings.

Tan, who used to start work at 6am, decided to semi-retire a year ago. She still puts in about six hours a day, arriving at noon to roll the dough and wrap the kueh. The three siblings, who get along well with one another, share the moulding work.

Tan Choon Huay rolling balls of dough for making png kueh. ST PHOTO: SARAH LEE

The stall sells five types of kueh. Its Koo Chai Kueh ($1.70) contains garlic chives that are not fried before wrapping, keeping them a lush green. Premium dried prawns, sorted by hand to remove grit, are kept whole for more flavour.

Koo Chai Kueh at Jalan Kukoh Teochew Kueh. ST PHOTO: SARAH LEE

The Ang Tho Kueh ($1.80), also known as png kueh, is filled with glutinous rice, dried shiitake, peanuts and dried prawns.

The Tau Sar Kueh ($1.80) contains sweet green bean paste, with housemade shallot oil adding aroma and savoury depth. Its glossy black skin gets its colour from black sesame seeds which are toasted and ground. It is available only from Tuesdays to Thursdays as it requires more work to cut banana leaves to place on the base of each kueh.

It is such detail for aesthetics and fragrance that Tan’s mother has passed down.

Jalan Kukoh Teochew Kueh's Ang Tho Kueh (left) and Tau Sar Kueh. ST PHOTO: SARAH LEE

The jicama for Soon Kueh ($1.70) is peeled in-house rather than bought ready-peeled. After being sliced with a Japanese mandoline, it is hand-cut into small cubes to retain the crisp texture their grandmother insisted on.

The siblings switched from grinding soaked rice in a hand-operated stone mill to using commercial rice flour in the 1980s. They invested in an electric dough mixer in 2010, but still knead the dough by hand.

The mixer is used only at the initial stage to combine the flour and water. As flour differs between batches, there is no fixed amount of water to add. The siblings gauge the dough by touch.

Loh Kai Hong (left) and Loh Kai Mong making png kueh. ST PHOTO: SARAH LEE

“Our mother told us not to cut back on ingredients or take shortcuts,” says Tan. “She wanted us to maintain her standards and make our kueh with heart so customers will return.”

The siblings’ children enjoy eating the kueh, but none has shown interest in making it. Tan hopes someone with enough passion will eventually take over the recipes. She is prepared to sell the business if the right buyer comes along.

She adds: “We feel proud that we can carry on this tradition to date and protect what our mother started. We will continue making kueh as long as we can.”

Jalan Kukoh Teochew Kueh

Where: 01-19/20 Kukoh 21 Food Centre, Block 1 Jalan Kukoh

Open: To place advance orders by phone (at least one day ahead), call from 8am to 3pm (Tuesdays to Saturdays); self-collection, 5pm to 6.15pm (Tuesdays), 7.30am to 9.30am and 5pm to 6.15pm (Wednesdays to Saturdays); closed on Sundays, Mondays and public holidays

Tel: 9457-4826 and 9838-0235

Yoon’s Traditional Teochew Kueh: Heirloom recipes for a social purpose

Qara Yoon and her Gu Cai Kueh at Yoon's Social Kitchen by Yoon's Traditional Teochew Kueh. ST PHOTO: SARAH LEE

The storyline of Dear You resonated with mother-daughter duo Lim Lee Hoi and Qara Yoon in more ways than one.

The film’s depiction of kueh-making as a means of earning a living after tragedy mirrored their own experience.

After Lim’s husband died in 2007, making Teochew kueh helped the 75-year-old cope with her grief. The family tradition became a source of income for her and Yoon, and later formed the basis of a social enterprise that trains and employs women who are former drug offenders.

“What we do here is not just a livelihood for my mother and me,” says Yoon, 47. “We also want to equip female ex-drug offenders with a skill set.”

Yoon’s co-founder Talia Lee, 55, came up with the idea for the social enterprise, which was launched in February 2020. Since its inception, Yoon’s Traditional Teochew Kueh has helped more than 20 women. It currently employs two full-time and one part-time former drug offenders.

Lim’s husband died of cancer in 2007 at the age of 58. Lim was then 56, and had been a full-time homemaker . She began making kueh for friends who placed orders, charging just enough to cover the cost of the ingredients. The work helped take her mind off the loss of her husband.

Lim Lee Hoi wrapping Gu Cai Kueh at Yoon's Social Kitchen by Yoon's Traditional Teochew Kueh. ST PHOTO: SARAH LEE

She had learnt to make koo chye kueh at the age of nine from her mother and paternal grandmother, both from Puning in Guangdong province .

Kueh were typically prepared for the family’s celebration of festivals. Her first task was adding rice, soaked overnight, into a manually operated stone mill. Grinding one bucket took about two hours. At 17, Lim learnt to prepare the kueh skin, suffering scalds and blisters while working with hot dough.

Learning the craft

Yoon began learning kueh-making in earnest from Lim in 2010. She grew up speaking Teochew with her grandparents who spoke only dialect, and noticed that many people of her generation knew little about their food traditions.

In 2016, Yoon started a Facebook page to share the origins of Teochew kueh. Orders for kueh led to a home-based business. Lim made the kueh, while Yoon prepared ingredients and handled packing and deliveries for the next three years.

A kueh-making workshop for a Teochew clan in 2018 showed there was demand for such classes. Yoon’s friend and current business partner, Lee, saw the potential for a social enterprise. In December 2019, Yoon resigned from her job as a finance partner in the civil service, where she trained administrative managers in finance and procurement, to start the social enterprise with Lee. Lim joined them as executive chef.

Yoon’s Cultural Concepts Studio opened in February 2020 at a 2,000 sq ft former staff canteen in Kampong Ampat, converted into a cafe and workshop studio. When the Covid-19 pandemic halted workshops, the business switched to online sales.

In August 2021, they moved to a 200 sq ft cloud kitchen in McTaggart Road, later adding a retail outlet at MacPherson Mall. Both operations were consolidated at a 1,200 sq ft space in Upper Aljunied Lane in May 2023 as Yoon’s Social Kitchen by Yoon’s Traditional Teochew Kueh. An adjoining unit was added in August 2025 for workshops, private events and dining.

To make the work more manageable for trainees, Lim cooks most of the fillings, while staff members learn to portion and wrap the kueh. In May 2023, Yoon removed pork from the recipes so Muslim former drug offenders could also work in the kitchen.

The shop sells eight varieties. Its Gu Cai Kueh ($1.70) is filled with garlic chives, while the pink-skinned Png Kueh ($1.70) contains savoury glutinous rice. The Jiah Soon Kueh ($2.50) stands out for its traditional filling made with bamboo shoots, instead of the commonly available jicama-filled ones. Cikak Kueh ($2.20), made with cudweed, is filled with either peanuts or sweet bean paste, and shaped using a carved wooden mould.

(Clockwise from left) Png Kueh, Jiah Soon Kueh and Gu Cai Kueh at Yoon's Social Kitchen. ST PHOTO: SARAH LEE

Yoon’s Social Kitchen by Yoon’s Traditional Teochew Kueh

Where: 01-18 Joo Seng Green, Block 4 Upper Aljunied Lane

Open: 7.30am to 3pm (Mondays to Saturdays) and public holidays (except for Chinese New Year and Christmas). Closed on Sundays and the last Monday of every month

Tel: 9666-5134 (WhatsApp)

Info: Go to yoonstraditionalteochewkueh.com.sg or @yoonstraditionalteochewkueh on Instagram

Lai Heng Handmade Teochew Kueh: Returning to his roots

Goh Mok Ai at his stall, Lai Heng Handmade Teochew Kueh, with his kueh. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

As a young man, Goh Mok Ai wanted nothing to do with his father’s kueh business, so he trained hard to become a sushi chef. But he eventually returned to help his hawker father fry up char kway teow when the latter was ailing, and later switched to Hakka yong tau foo.

At 55, Goh has come back, full circle, to his family’s roots of selling traditional kueh. In 2022, he launched Lai Heng Handmade Teochew Kueh in Jurong East, reviving a business his father started in a Bukit Panjang coffee shop back in 1979.

As a child, Goh – who began helping his parents at age nine – dreaded making kueh. It meant toiling from 8pm to 1am after school, and even longer – 9am to 1am – during school holidays.

At their kampung home in Bukit Panjang, his task was to feed soaked jasmine rice into an electric stone mill so large that four men struggled to move it. He then stirred the wet rice mixture in a cast-iron wok with a wooden oar, over low heat, for nearly an hour to form a dough. He also had to clean soil-covered chives, stalk by stalk, and peel shallots through his tears.

“It was torturous. The work never ended,” recalls Goh, who at age 12 told his father that he never wanted to inherit the business.

In 1984, his father moved to Yuhua Market & Hawker Centre, but switched to selling char kway teow the following year after the family moved into an HDB flat and could no longer produce the kueh from home.

After national service, Goh joined a Japanese restaurant, working his way from kitchen helper to sushi chef within a year. A demanding Japanese chef taught him precision and consistency, lessons he still applies to kueh-making.

In 1994, upon his father’s request, a 23-year-old Goh returned to his father’s stall to help out. Despite his culinary experience, he struggled to match his father’s standard of frying char kway teow. After his father died the following year, he switched to selling Hakka yong tau foo, a favourite of his Hakka wife whom he married in 1999.

Kueh are freshly made at Lai Heng Handmade Teochew Kueh. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

But sales were poor. In mid-2002, with help from his eldest sister and $5,000 worth of equipment and light renovation work, he went back to what he knew best – Teochew kueh.

“I felt I should return to something I knew by heart,” he says. The business took off after a year and, in 2015, he expanded his stall by taking over the unit next door.

Four varieties of kueh

The stall makes four varieties of kueh, which can be served pan-fried or steamed, including Koo Chye Kueh ($1.30 steamed, $1.40 pan-fried).

The kueh uses Malaysian garlic chives, which Goh finds more tender than those from Thailand. The Cabbage Kueh, filled with Beijing cabbage, and Soon Kueh, made with a filling of jicama, are priced the same, while Png Kueh is $1.60 steamed and $1.70 pan-fried.

(From left) Koo Chye Kueh, Soon Kueh and Png Kueh at Lai Heng Handmade Teochew Kueh. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

“Some of the assistants I hired see the way I work and feel scared, which is why I have difficulty hiring and retaining employees,” says the father of three sons, aged 16, 23 and 25. They, too, began helping out at his stall when they turned 12.

“I want them to understand it is not easy to earn a living, but I am not as strict as my father was with me,” he says. “They do not have to help with preparing the fillings, only the wrapping, which is the easiest part.”

He is leaving it to his sons to decide if they want to take over his business. He is in a quandary, as he does not want them to endure the hardship he has experienced. At the same time, he feels it would be a pity to give up the tradition.

He adds: “I persist because I love the kueh. It is part of our Teochew culture and, as a Teochew, I feel a responsibility to continue it. I don’t want this tradition to be lost in my generation.”

Lai Heng Handmade Teochew Kueh

Where: 01-217/218 Yuhua Market & Hawker Centre, Block 347 Jurong East Avenue 1

Open: 6.30am to 3pm (Tuesdays to Fridays), 6.30am to 4pm (Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays). Closed on Mondays

Tel: 9455-6341 for advance orders

Yong’s Teochew Kueh: Putting bo bee kueh to the test

Desmond Koh, owner of Yong’s Teochew Kueh, tried his hand at making bo bee kueh, which was featured in the movie Dear You (2026). ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO

Intrigued by the bo bee kueh in Dear You, Desmond Koh, owner of Yong’s Teochew Kueh, decided to make it himself.

After watching the film in early July, Koh, 68, looked up recipes online. In mid-July, he attempted to make a batch of 20 pieces with sweet potato flour .

He found the dough far more difficult to handle than the rice flour version used for the kueh he sells. It was sticky and gooey, springing back when pressed and difficult to mould, resulting in a thicker kueh skin.

Koh will not be adding bo bee kueh to his menu. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO

“The skin was too chewy for my liking,” he says, and he has no plans to add bo bee kueh to his menu. While the experiment satisfied his curiosity, he intends to try the bo bee kueh in Chaozhou on a trip he has planned in 2027.

His kueh recipes come from his late mother, from Puning in China, who made koo chye kueh and png kueh for festivals at their kampung home.

He started helping out at 10, grinding soaked rice in a stone mill. He disliked the labour, but missed his mother’s kueh after she stopped making it in the early 1980s to set up a vegetable stall.

In 1997, Koh, formerly a general manager at a pest control company’s hygiene division, grew tired of corporate life and began considering starting a food business. Friends who tasted his mother’s kueh had long urged him to sell it.

Taking the plunge

At 40, he invested $15,000 and enlisted his eldest sister and sister-in-law, who had learnt to make the kueh from his mother. For three months, they made test batches twice a week, turning his mother’s kueh-making processes into standardised recipes.

Yong’s opened at a Hougang Central foodcourt in 1998 and moved to its Upper Serangoon Road shophouse the following year. A second outlet opened in East Coast in 2002.

The business now employs a total of 26 full-time and part-time employees across both outlets. Koh has not further expanded his business because of high rents and the difficulty of finding skilled staff.

Yong's Teochew Kueh workers make kueh by hand at the Upper Serangoon outlet. ST PHOTO: HESTER TAN

The shops sell five varieties of kueh. Soon Kueh, Glutinous Rice Kueh and Cabbage Kueh cost $1.90 each, while Yam Kueh and the round Ku Chye Kueh cost $2 each.

Following his mother’s recipe, the Ku Chye Kueh contains garlic chives but no dried prawns. Pork lard is still used in the making of his Ku Chye Kueh.

Production begins at 4am and every kueh is shaped by hand. While Dear You has drawn younger customers in their 20s and 30s, Koh is uncertain how long their interest will last.

“I chose to sell kueh because I wanted a food that cannot be easily replicated by competitors, and also to let people try this heritage food,” says Koh. His daughter, aged 38, and son, aged 35, have corporate jobs and have not shown any interest in taking over his business.

(From left) Ku Chye Kueh, Glutinous Rice Kueh and Soon Kueh. ST PHOTO: HESTER TAN

“The reality is that one day, handmade kueh may be a thing of the past,” he says.



Yong’s Teochew Kueh

Where: 1022 Upper Serangoon Road

Open: 6am to 3.30pm (Tuesdays to Sundays). Closed on Mondays

Tel: 6287-4328

Correction note: This story has been updated to accurately reflect the opening hours for Yoon’s Social Kitchen by Yoon’s Traditional Teochew Kueh.