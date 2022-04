After some turbulence over the past two years, it is set to be smooth sailing again for steamboat restaurants.

The relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions could not have come at a better time for newcomers like Coucou Hotpot, a Taiwanese-style hotpot chain from China that made its debut here at Suntec City in February. A second outlet will follow at Jewel Changi Airport in the middle of this month.