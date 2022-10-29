Cooking to cope with inflation: How to turn one chicken into a three-dish meal

Fresh chicken is no longer the cheap source of protein it was before Malaysia’s export ban started in June. Though the ban ended on Oct 11 and fresh broiler chicken from Malaysia is now available at supermarkets and wet markets, expect to fork out more for your fowl.

At supermarkets, whole broiler chickens of about 1.4kg now cost up to $15. Wet market poultry stalls offer some savings, with prices hovering around $12 for a 1.4kg chicken. Before the export ban, a chicken of this size would set you back about $9.50.