Cooking to cope with inflation: How to turn one chicken into a three-dish meal

Get the most out of a whole chicken by cooking three dishes with it. ST PHOTOS: HEDY KHOO
Hedy Khoo
STFood Online Editor
Updated
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Fresh chicken is no longer the cheap source of protein it was before Malaysia’s export ban started in June. Though the ban ended on Oct 11 and fresh broiler chicken from Malaysia is now available at supermarkets and wet markets, expect to fork out more for your fowl.

At supermarkets, whole broiler chickens of about 1.4kg now cost up to $15. Wet market poultry stalls offer some savings, with prices hovering around $12 for a 1.4kg chicken. Before the export ban, a chicken of this size would set you back about $9.50.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top