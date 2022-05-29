Malaysian-style nasi lemak is spicing up the food scene in Singapore.
At least four eateries here - two of which opened in the last three months - are dishing it out.
Malaysian-style nasi lemak is spicing up the food scene in Singapore.
At least four eateries here - two of which opened in the last three months - are dishing it out.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on May 29, 2022, with the headline Nasi lemak showdown. Subscribe