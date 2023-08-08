Collin’s x The Vegetarian Butcher: A fusion of sustainability and taste

Established in 2012, Collin’s is no stranger to lovers of Western cuisine. Known for its great grills, succulent meats and wood-fired pizzas, Collin’s has launched a refreshed menu featuring sustainable cuisine alongside its already extensive options. Believing that delightful food can go hand in hand with responsible choices, it is collaborating with The Vegetarian Butcher to include an irresistible meatless line-up in its new menu.

Introducing the 10-inch Singapore NoMince Curry Pizza – a delectable combination of The Vegetarian Butcher NoMince and Collin’s homemade curry paste, The Vegetarian Butcher NoMeatBalls Shakshuka and Mini NoMince Lasagna, Collin’s is redefining meatless dining by modernising comfort food while doing its part for positive climate change.

If you are a steak lover, rest assured that your favourite meats are still available.

The New Sharing series aims to bring family and friends together over the dining table to bond over generous portions of food, featuring the Australian Jack’s Creek Wagyu Tomahawk MS 4/5, 450 days grain-fed and intricately marbled. Weighing approximately 1kg, this fine slab of steak goes well with the carefully curated wines in Collin’s one-star wine list.

Another highlight in The New Sharing series is the Red Sea Barramundi (approximately 800g). Freshly sourced from Saudi Arabia, this exquisite fish is farmed under unique environmental conditions, flourishing in the high salinity of the Red Sea and meticulously nurtured through the National Aquaculture Group’s low-impact aquaculture practices. The result is a distinctive taste and texture like no other.

From now till Aug 31, SPH subscribers get to enjoy an exclusive discount of 15 per cent off their a la carte food and beverage bill with a minimum subtotal spend of $50 at all 15 Collin’s restaurants islandwide.

This promotion is valid for all dine-in and takeaway orders. All you need to do is quote our exclusive promo code upon payment to enjoy this discount.

Visit stsub.sph.com.sg/collins to redeem the promo code from now till Aug 31. Terms and conditions apply.