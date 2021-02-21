For Subscribers
Cold comfort
The pandemic has not put a freeze on the ice cream and gelato scene, with more people seeking comfort in sweet treats
It might be their first foray into the gelato business, but reception has been anything but frosty.
Mr Christopher Tan and his two partners broke even 11/2 months after opening Hay Gelato in December. The cafe in Bedok North, which serves waffles and gelato, is now profitable.
Sign up for the ST Food newsletter for weekly updates on the latest food trends and best eats in town.