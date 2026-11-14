Cold bak kut teh and oyster omelette crostinis: Try limited-edition dishes at Makansutra Gluttons Bay

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Balestier Bak Kut Teh gives its most popular dish a modern makeover: Tea smoked pork ribs with ice-cold broth and soba.

SINGAPORE – Typically, Makansutra Gluttons Bay attracts a decidedly international crowd, with tourists making up around 65% of visitors.

It is, after all, a place where they can check off the various items on their culinary bucket list. All the usual suspects are here: satay, ice kacang, BBQ chicken wings, chilli crab, bak kut teh, laksa and more.

But Makansutra founder K.F. Seetoh has a plan to draw more Singaporeans back to the open-air foodcourt. On Nov 21, for one day only, members of the public will get the chance to experience local staples in a different way.

In total, there will be around 15 off-menu items spread across 12 stalls. Expect forgotten dishes or familiar favourites with a twist – an attempt to push the boundaries of hawker dining, according to Seetoh, 64.

For instance, noodle stall Do Rae Mee reimagines oyster omelette as crispy crostinis, while Balestier Bak Kut Teh gives its most popular dish a modern makeover, pairing tea-smoked pork ribs with ice-cold broth and soba.

Oyster omelette crostini. ST PHOTO: CHERIE LOK

“We want to keep moving forward. Our forefathers created this dish and we wanted to show that we can continue to innovate,” says Jonathan Yap, 39, third-generation owner of Balestier Bak Kut Teh. “By right, you’re supposed to eat bak kut teh hot. But why not the other way around?”

There are more cosmopolitan creations too: Seekh kebab hot dogs topped with onions and coriander relish from Pakistani stall Kebab & Karahi; tom yum fried rice balls blanketed in beef and bonito flakes, courtesy of Sukothai Thai Food; and deep-fried spring rolls with fish and carrots from Vietnamese stall Hy Hy.

Tom yum rice balls with beef and bonito flakes. ST PHOTO: CHERIE LOK

For dessert, banana fritters are fried fresh at Sweet Spot and served with cold kaya cream. Wash everything down with a green mango mojito or Doodh soda, a concoction of evaporated milk, condensed milk and soda.

Prices have yet to be fixed, but Seetoh estimates that most dishes will sell for less than $10. “It’ll be reasonable . We know what customers expect to pay in a place like this ,” he says.

Banana fritters with cold kaya cream. ST PHOTO: CHERIE LOK

This is not the first time he has tried to tug hawker culture in new and interesting directions.

In May, he teamed up with Maybank to curate a series of limited-time hawker omakase experiences at eateries like Kopi Haus coffee shop in Silat Avenue and Haig Road Hawker Centre. They served up multi-course meals ideal for group dining, with prices starting at $68.80 a person.

“Some of these hawkers did extremely well,” he says, though he does not specify just how much of a boost these businesses received from this initiative. “They aren’t interested in numbers. It’s about awareness and they were happy with the response.”

Familiar cuisines like zi char proved especially popular among diners, though dishes with a more niche appeal, like Eurasian food, were a tougher sell.

“Singapore’s palate is not as wide as its menu,” he says. “Many times, people go back to the same thing, so my job is to try and push things and to say, ‘Hey, don’t just eat the food you know, try to digest the wider culture too.’”