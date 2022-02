The Coconut Club, best known for its nasi lemak, will be shutting its doors in Ann Siang Hill on March 31. It is moving to a bigger location - slated to open in early May - that can seat 100 people across multiple floors.

Its managing partner Daniel Sia, 45, did not disclose the address, saying only that it is in a "shophouse within a culturally rich neighbourhood". The new site is currently under renovation.