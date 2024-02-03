Chow time: Dining choices galore at three new and rejuvenated food enclaves

SINGAPORE – New year, new food enclaves to visit.
Head to the Insta-worthy Cosford Container Park in Changi for plane-spotting as you dine, or take your pooch to the pet-friendly One Holland Village mall in Holland Village.
SINGAPORE – New year, new food enclaves to visit.
Head to the Insta-worthy Cosford Container Park in Changi for plane-spotting as you dine, or take your pooch to the pet-friendly One Holland Village mall in Holland Village.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.