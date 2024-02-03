Chow time: Dining choices galore at three new and rejuvenated food enclaves

The Straits Times checks out what is on the menu at these three trending food clusters.  PHOTOS: KEVIN LIM, MARK CHEONG, AZMI ATHNI
Eunice Quek
Correspondent
Updated
4 hours ago
Published
5 hours ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – New year, new food enclaves to visit.

Head to the Insta-worthy Cosford Container Park in Changi for plane-spotting as you dine, or take your pooch to the pet-friendly One Holland Village mall in Holland Village. 

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top