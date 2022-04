Chef Willin Low, who put Modern Singapore food on the culinary map, has closed his restaurant at Frasers Tower. Manpower woes sounded the death knell for three-year-old Relish, which transformed into Roketto Izakaya in the evenings.

The chef still has Relish at Cluny Court, and two other restaurants - Five & 2 at Punggol Park and Lerouy in Amoy Street - with partners.