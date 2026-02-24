Chef Josh Niland parts ways with seafood-centric restaurant Fysh at The Singapore Edition

Sign up now: Weekly recommendations for the best eats in town

SINGAPORE – Acclaimed Australian chef Josh Niland has parted ways with his seafood-centric restaurant Fysh at The Singapore Edition hotel.

The chef-restaurateur, who is also behind seafood restaurant Saint Peter in Sydney, is best known for his scale-to-tail seafood philosophy where, like meat, his butchering of seafood yields various cuts. This is showcased in the different cuts of yellowfin tuna on Fysh’s menu featuring the fish’s tenderloin, striploin and rib eye.

According to a Feb 23 article in The Sydney Morning Herald’s Good Food section, Niland confirmed that his contract had ended at Fysh – which opened in November 2023 , in line with the hotel’s debut in Singapore.

The publication reported that the decision to end the contract was mutually agreed upon b y both parties, with Niland calling Singapore an extremely competitive market.

The grind of travelling to Singapore while juggling family and a demanding top-shelf Sydney restaurant also took a toll, he added.

An official statement by The Singapore Edition to The Straits Times confirmed that the consultancy partnership with Niland ended on Dec 31.

It said: “Our two-year collaboration with Chef Niland has been defined by mutual respect and shared success. We wish him the very best and continued excellence in his culinary journey.”

Fysh remains open and offers an a la carte menu, weekday set lunch (from $58++), Sunday roast (from $108++ a person), as well as cocktails from the bar, although it is not known who is currently helming the restaurant.

The statement said Fysh will be replaced with another “signature dining concept in due course”, with more details to be revealed in the coming months.