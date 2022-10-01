Chef behind Nobu restaurants is back in S’pore for F1, craves hawker food

SINGAPORE – Since the Singapore Grand Prix made its debut in 2008, Japanese chef-restaurateur Nobuyuki Matsuhisa – who is behind the global Nobu chain of restaurants – has been whipping up gourmet fare for guests of The Paddock Club every year.

The club is the F1 Pit Building’s VIP area, located just above the pit garages. Each year, there is a line-up of international celebrity chefs. This year, they also include Neil Perry of Australia’s Rock Pool Bar & Grill.

If he is not busy dishing out eats at the race or Nobu Singapore, the 73-year-old might be out and about digging into hawker dishes such as laksa and chicken rice.

Since he landed in Singapore on Sept 26, the chef has already visited fine-dining restaurant Shinji by Kanesaka at The St Regis Singapore for an omakase meal. But he tells The Straits Times he wants to try street food, though he does not have a particular place or stall in mind.

Chef Matsuhisa, who lives in Los Angeles with his Japanese wife, has been busy jetsetting around the region, checking on his restaurants. Before Singapore, he was in Australia, where he visited his three restaurants in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.

A day after arriving here, he travelled to Malaysia, where he launched his Nobu restaurant in 2015. It has called the Four Seasons Hotel Kuala Lumpur home since March 2021.

Then it was back to Singapore on Sept 28. He spent two nights socialising with diners for his sold-out eight-course Chef Nobu In Town Omakase dinners at Nobu Singapore, which opened at Four Seasons Hotel Singapore in June.

Chef Matsuhisa might be travelling to Singapore more often these days. He has two daughters and one is based here. His other daughter lives in Tokyo, where he is headed to after Singapore.

“I have an excuse to come to Singapore now,” says the grandfather of three.

The Nobu brand is synonymous with his “Nobu-style” of Japanese cooking with Peruvian flavours, which stems from his time cooking in Peru in the 1970s. The first Nobu restaurant opened in New York in 1994.

Signatures such as the famous black cod miso and yellowtail with jalapeno are cooked and served the same way worldwide, while other dishes differ in their use of local ingredients.

For example, two dishes exclusive to the Singapore restaurant offer Chilean sea bass with spicy coriander sauce and shima-aji (striped jack) with chilli ponzu.

Recently, the restaurant launched an eight-course Teppanyaki Omakase Menu ($365) and 11-course Chef’s Table Omakase Menu ($475).