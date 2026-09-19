Can TikTok skits reverse the fortunes of an elderly hawker couple?

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SINGAPORE – Come end-September, Christopher Lau, 73, and his wife Christina Tan, 70, will be off on their first vacation in 15 years, aboard a three-day-two-night Genting Dream Cruise to nowhere.

A well-deserved rest, Tan declares, after a decade and a half of running their hawker bakery Bakes N Bites at Old Airport Road Food Centre.

Up until recently, it was barely profitable. Tan, who does accounting and administrative work at a construction company by day, had to use most of her salary from her day job to defray costs at the stall for many years.

“But now, sales can cover most of our costs,” she tells The Straits Times over a breakfast of chilled orange muffins, one of her stall’s top sellers.

“At least now I can keep my salary and take him out for a holiday. Last time, before we opened the stall, we used to go on holiday practically every year.”

Her turning point came in February 2026 , when she hired a young acquaintance, Cheryl Cheng, a 28-year-old Nanyang Technological University (NTU) graduate, to run the social media accounts for their stall.

Cheng has since produced about 30 videos for the business, mostly featuring Lau. He can be found on TikTok, spinning around in his teal hawker’s uniform (now viewed over 800,000 times), dancing with a plate of muffins, trying but failing to remember the marketing lines he has been made to memorise at his wife’s behest, much to the delight of his growing pool of followers (currently 2,700- strong).

“We’re going for something light-hearted and fun, but which feels authentic to them,” says Cheng, who is now studying for her psychology master’s.

She is not related by blood to the elderly couple, who have no children, but they treat her like a granddaughter.

“They’ve always taken care of me very well. In the mornings, Uncle will offer me a muffin for breakfast,” she says.

Tan says: “It’s very hard to find people we click with. A lot of people approached me to help with social media in the past, but they would take our account and not do anything with it.”

Bakes N Bites’ social media strategy is driven by 28-year-old Cheryl Cheng. ST PHOTO: SARAH LEE

She adds that she tried to handle things herself and even took a course to learn to navigate TikTok, Instagram and Xiaohongshu, but failed to make a start.

Her husband, on the other hand, has taken to social media like a duck to water. “When I was an engineer, I had to perform all the time and explain to people how to do certain things , so I’m used to it,” he says in Mandarin.

“He’s a natural,” Cheng says. “The first question he’ll ask me in the morning is how many ‘likes’ we got on the video.”

Pursuit of virality

Quan Shui Wet Market general manager Neo Jun He (right) filming a video for social media with his parents, Oh Siew Guat (centre) and Neo Ah Leong (left). ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

Other second- and third-generation food and beverage (F&B) business owners are attempting to marry technology with tradition in the hope of reaching new audiences and preserving their heritage.

According to TikTok, a growing number of family businesses in Singapore are turning to the app to amplify the people, stories and traditions behind their brands.

When the Chinese TV series Pursuit Of Jade skyrocketed to fame in early 2026 and made butchery cool again, Neo Jun He, the third-generation owner of 58-year-old grocer Quan Shui Wet Market, saw an opportunity.

He had his 63-year-old butcher mother, Oh Siew Guat, quote a famous line from the show – “ 我杀猪养你 ”, or “I’ll slaughter pigs to provide for you”, which the protagonist declares to her love interest – and overlaid the video with falling snow.

Stitched together with shots of her deftly breaking down a hunk of pork, while her husband lovingly dabs at her face, it racked up nearly 200,000 views on Instagram.

“It got so popular that when she went on hikes in Bukit Timah, people went up to her and asked to take pictures,” Neo, 34, recalls with a laugh.

The Pursuit Of Jade parody was a gratifying succe ss. But the former school teacher knows that a sustainable social media strategy cannot rely on such lightning-in-a-bottle moments alone.

Quan Shui Wet Market's videos offer viewers easy recipes and food storage tips. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

He has produced over 100 videos to inform and educate. Some recreate nostalgic recipes with Quan Shui Wet Market’s produce and condiments. Others teach viewers how to prep and store their vegetables.

“That’s something u nique to us. The vendors at the markets are the experts, and they’ll offer old-schoo l ti ps like how you should wrap your greens with newspaper and how t o choose a fish – things you might not know when you just google,” says Neo, whose family business includes a traditional wet-market stall in Bukit Batok, a modern concept store in Upper Thomson and an online shop.

His team makes it a point not to try too hard – no jumping on the Gen Z lingo bandwagon – and pays close attention to what customers want from them.

“By and large, the people we serve are working adults and older. They need to cook, so that’s their main concern.”

Sisters Amira (left) and Aryna Ramlan (right) filming a video for TikTok for their condiment business Asyura Paste. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

Likewise, the sisters behind Asyura Paste , a condiment manufacturer headquartered in Jurong Food Hub, are squarely focused on their customers’ needs.

Cooking tutorials make up the bulk of their content on TikTok, where they have nearly 14,000 followers.

“We understand that the younger viewers will not be able to cook very complicated dishes. So we try to keep the recipes simple, for everyday cooking,” says Amira Ramlan, 30, the eldest of four daughters of brand founder Norhuda Rabani.

Together with her two younger sisters, she oversees marketing and administrative work at the company.

For instance, their videos demonstrate how to make dishes like sambal telur (sambal eggs) using sambal tumis paste ($4.90), one of the brand’s bestsellers.

To set their 15-year-old business apart from the countless other cooking channels on the platform, the sisters have started a series taking viewers behind the scenes.

Titled The 2nd Gen Journey, it is fronted by third daughter Aryna Ramlan, 23, and documents the more personal aspects of running a business, from what their day-to-day life looks like to the delight of seeing their products shelved at FairPrice supermarkets.

“Particularly on TikTok, storytelling works best,” says Amira. “Our regulars have seen the growth of this shop, and now they also want more personal, emotional videos, beyond just trendy or viral content.”

“We’re actually very shy and private,” adds Aryna, laughing. “So this is a big step for us, putting a story to the brand.”

Their parents, though camera-shy, watch on proudly from afar. “My mum’s dream is for all of us to be involved in the business one day, so she’s slowly realising her dream now.”

Only their youngest sister – 22-year-old NTU student Asyura, whom the brand was named after – has yet to come on board.

Impact on bottom line

It is difficult to get a sense of the extent to which social media success translates into better sales, says Neo.

“In theory, it should help,” he says, though he has no figures to substantiate this hunch. “Anecdotally, my mum says her market business has increased. Younger people come to her stall now, when previously it used to be just aunties her age.”

The Ramlan sisters say TikTok’s live-selling function comes in handy, especially during festive periods. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

TikTok’s live-selling function, at least, has proven useful to the Ramlan sisters. The boost is especially significant during festive periods. A Hari Raya live-selling campaign, for instance, led to a 50 per cent spike in sales.

They clock in four to five live-selling sessions a week, each lasting around two to three hours. On a bad day, they might attract around 10 viewers, but a 30- to 40-strong audience usually yields about 20 orders a session.

But there are limits to how much money social media can funnel into one’s coffers.

While Tan acknowledges that social media has helped to attract younger customers and even visitors from farther afield, such as China and Germany, Bakes N Bites is not yet generating enough profits to cover all of Lau’s medical costs. He has diabetes and high blood pressure, among other conditions, and weekly treatments can amount to over $300.

Tan says social media has helped to boost sales at Bakes N Bites. ST PHOTO: SARAH LEE

According to Felicia Wee, Diploma in Marketing course chair at Temasek Polytechnic’s School of Business, social media can help to even the playing field between large corporations and smaller businesses.

Though family-run businesses may lack the advertising budgets of large restaurant groups or grocery chains, a compelling story, interesting dish or engaging personality can give them outsized visibility and reach.

“Customers may follow not just for the food, but also because they become familiar with the family members and their journey. This creates a sense of connection and community that can be difficult for larger, more corporate brands to replicate naturally,” she says.

Experts say family businesses can expand their reach beyond their neighbourhood with engaging content. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

TikTok’s algorithm, in particular, means even new businesses with barely any followers stand a shot at reaching a wider audience, observes Jeremy Cheong, co-founder of marketing agency Jraft Creative.

“It’s still the best app for generating outreach, but once you’ve built that base, Instagram is better for maintaining engagement.”

But Wee cautions that going viral should not be the chief aim. In fact, for small family businesses, a sudden surge in demand might create operational challenges that a lean team might not be equipped to handle.

She says: “The question is not simply ‘How do we go viral?’, but ‘Can we deliver the experience if thousands of people suddenly discover us?’ The food, service, pricing and overall experience still have to deliver once customers arrive.”

Social media in the AI age

But AI – that inevitable cultural force – is shaking things up by altering the way consumers use social media.

Gone are the days of searching through multiple websites, reviews or social media posts for recommendations. Users can simply prompt an AI tool to suggest a restaurant or stall based on location, budget, cuisine and occasion.

Wee says: “As consumers turn to AI-powered search and assistants to ask more specific and conversational questions, F&B businesses will need to think about how they can be accurately surfaced in AI-generated recommendations, not just how they rank on traditional search engines.”

This might mean maintaining a strong and consistent digital presence, with updated menus, opening hours, images and reviews.

The Ramlan sisters are cautious about using AI in their content creation. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

Smaller operators can also tap AI to help create content, understand customer feedback or tailor promotions more efficiently, though she cautions that AI will never replace the human touch sought in F&B.

The Ramlan sisters concur. “Sometimes, AI helps with our scripts or content scheduling,” says Aryna. “But we’re not going to use it to generate videos. Our pet peeve is a poster that obviously looks like it was generated by ChatGPT.”