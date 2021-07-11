Cafes with Theme Spirit

One is nestled amid lush greenery. Another overlooks the boats docked at Sentosa Cove. Some transport you to overseas destinations such as Paris and Bali.

In the past three months, a slew of cafes have sprouted up - either in idyllic locations or offering novel themes - and they are turning out to be sweet escapes for travel-hungry diners.

They include the floral and safari-themed A Beautiful Day in Changi; Bali-themed Bali On The Cove; and Suzuki Gourmet Coffee, housed in a Japanese-style teahouse in a Boon Lay industrial estate.

Long queues have been forming at three-week-old Tigerlily Patisserie in Joo Chiat Road, and are also expected at San Francisco's Mr Holmes Bakehouse at Pacific Plaza, which opens tomorrow.

The opening menu of the 41-seat cafe will feature the bakes that put them on the map, such as brioche doughnuts (from $4), croissants (from $4) and cruffins ($5.80 each).

Cafe owners say they are relieved that groups of up to five are allowed to dine out from tomorrow.

Diners still prefer to dine in for the full experience, says Mr Carl Chua, co-owner of the 2D-themed Cafe Monochrome in Jalan Besar.

They are drawn to more than just food and coffee - they also go to themed cafes for the concept and design, which cannot be appreciated when they have to do takeaway or delivery.

Cafe Monochrome is designed like the sketch of a cosy home setting and, like its name suggests, is painted in black and white.

It opened on May 18 - two days after phase two (heightened alert) kicked in and during which dining in was banned.

Mr Chua, 24, adds: "People are getting bored and are eager to travel. We want to bring something fresh and unique to Singapore whereby people take time out of their busy schedule and feel like they are 'travelling' to another country for a day.

"The cafe scene in Singapore has evolved from just a place for people to relax, have a meal and coffee, into attractions for both locals and foreigners."

The Sunday Times picks out seven new cafes where you can escape for a day.

BLACK & WHITE

CAFE MONOCHROME

What: Make sure you get plenty of shots for the 'gram here.

The black-and-white 2D-themed cafe mimics the sketch of a cosy home setting, featuring a living room, a hallway of mirrors and frames, a walk-in wardrobe and a study.

It took two months for the cafe's owners to get the paintings done up and the furniture made.

The food is reasonably priced, with highlights including smoked duck donburi ($12), truffle cream pasta ($16) and chilli crab fries ($7).

For something more novel, try the youtiao ice cream ($6.50), which has options of two youtiao flavours (charcoal or traditional) and 12 ice cream flavours.

As the cafe is located in Jalan Besar, you can cafe-hop and pop by other joints, including French-style cafe La Vie and the recently opened Asylum Coffeehouse.

Where: 216 Syed Alwi Road, open: 10am to 10pm, Tuesdays to Sundays, closed on Mondays

Info: Call 9239-1240 or go to www.facebook.com/ cafemonochromesg

BALINESE

BALI ON THE COVE

What: Missing Bali? Gather your brunch buddies for a leisurely meal at this two-month-old cafe in Sentosa.

Here, you are surrounded by wooden and rattan furniture, with natural light streaming in, which is as close to island life as you can get at this point.

Travelling from the west, where I live, to Sentosa Cove already makes me feel like I have taken quite a trip.

The cafe serves hearty fare such as smoked lobster scrambled eggs on rosti ($28) and Big Bali breakfast ($27), which comes with sausage, bacon, mushrooms, kale and sourdough.

Other items include lobster mac and cheese with house salad ($25), fluffy pancakes with flowers, strawberries and almonds ($24), and slow-cooked pork ribs ($26).

From next month, the cafe's French owner Sarah King, 33, plans to roll out free-flow brunches and "omakase-style" set dinners with wine pairing.

The space also houses a furniture boutique and co-working space.

Some of the pieces are designed by Ms King, who is also an interior designer.

The furniture and homeware were sourced when she was stuck in Bali for seven months due to the pandemic.

The cafe's alfresco section is pet-friendly and overlooks the boats docked at Sentosa Cove.

After your meal, take a stroll through the laid-back dining enclave at Quayside Isle or head to the beach for a fun day.

Where: 01-16 Quayside Isle, 31 Ocean Way, open: 8am to 8pm daily

Info: balionthecove.com

JAPANESE-STYLE TEA HOUSE

SUZUKI GOURMET COFFEE

What: This cafe, designed like a Japanese-style wooden tea house, is a hidden gem in the Boon Lay industrial area.

But its speciality really is coffee, which is ground and roasted at its roastery next door, which has been operating since 1979.

The cafe closed during last year's circuit breaker and re-opened in April this year after renovations.

Once you enter the tranquil premises, you are likely to feel like you are in a quiet cafe overseas.

Friendly staff recommend the best brew for you. Prices start at $7 for a long black and $7.50 for filtered coffee. Hokkaido milk is used and can be changed to Japanese soya milk at no extra cost.

Non-coffee drinkers can go for the Kyoto uji matcha or Kyoto uji houjicha (from $8).

My hot flat white ($8), which comes with bear latte art, is served on a small wooden tray with a Lotus Biscoff cookie.

The yuzu summer fizz ($8) - comprising yuzu, soda water and Ethiopia single-origin coffee - is perfect for the hot weather.

Make your journey to the west count and head to Taman Jurong Market and Food Centre for a meal, or Jurong Lake Gardens for a walk afterwards.

Where: 10 Chin Bee Avenue, open: 10am to 5pm (Tuesdays to Fridays), 10am to 4pm (weekends), closed on Mondays and public holidays

Info: Call 6266-3933 or go to www.suzukicoffee.com.sg/cafe

INSTAGRAM WORTHY

A BEAUTIFUL DAY

What: Overdose on all things pink at the "Pink Sugar Corner", including bandung souffle pancakes ($17.90); have brunch at the safari-inspired dining area; or wind down at the outdoor 60-seat beer garden, which welcomes pets.

The three-month-old cafe offers an Instagram-worthy spot.

It is also designed with wedding shoots and receptions in mind. Co-founder Zach Wen's wife harbours a dream of becoming a wedding planner. Mr Wen is also behind OSG Music Bar + Kitchen at Suntec City.

The lunch menu offers a mix of dishes - from beef rendang rice ($11.90) to fish and chips ($15.90) to char siew don ($9.90).

For dinner, options include ABD grain-fed ribeye steak ($25.90), mala popcorn chicken ($13.90) and kebabs (from $10.90).

Upcoming items include a brown sugar bubble tea souffle as well as an all-pink drinks menu.

Where: 01-70/71 Changi City Point, 5 Changi Business Park Central 1, open: 11am to 11pm daily

Info: Call 9855-2826 or go to www.facebook.com/ABeautifulDayCafe

PARISIAN CHIC

SIMPLICITE

What: Dress up in Parisian chic to visit this three-week-old cafe.

Its bold black-and-white exteriors and awning remind me of alfresco dining in the French capital. The interiors are decked out in pretty pastels.

Menu highlights include the signature duck confit ($28) with mashed potatoes; chicken fricassee ($19) drenched in a white wine cream sauce; and aglio olio ($19) with spicy crab meat.

Brunch options are available before 3pm, including Messy Breakfast ($18) with Oxford pork sausages, bacon and truffle scrambled eggs; smashed avocado on brioche with poached eggs ($16); and assorted fresh bakes ($10.50 for six pieces).

The Changi Road location used to be home to Fresh Fruits Lab cafe for more than five years, until its owners freshened up the space with Simplicite.

Other brands under the Fresh Fruits Lab Group of eateries which are there include the wizard-themed Platform 1094 in Serangoon, Herit8ge at Jewel Changi Airport, and Elements, which does cake and pastry delivery.

Where: 351 Changi Road, open: 11am to 10pm (Tuesdays to Fridays), 9am to 10pm (weekends), closed on Mondays

Info: Call 6677-6741 or go to www.ffl.com.sg

CITY ESCAPE

TIONG BAHRU BAKERY FOOTHILLS

What: Surrounded by the lush greenery of Fort Canning Hill, the seventh and newest Tiong Bahru Bakery outlet feels like an escape from the city - even though it is just a short walk from Fort Canning MRT station.

The site used to house the former River Valley Swimming Complex, one of the earliest public pools in Singapore, which opened in 1959.

Quirky design elements - lifeguard stands, doughnut floats and faux "pool rules" signs - take inspiration from the site's history.

Let the kids run free on the grass lawn or at the playground, or take a stroll through the hill.

Pack a to-go Picnic Bundle ($22 or $31), complete with a customised picnic bag and take-out TBB dining sets for convenience. Pick from an assortment of bakes, salads and beverages.

The cafe's outdoor area, which seats 60 diners, is pet-friendly. Indoors, the space seats 70.

On the menu is an array of pastries, bread and sandwiches. Exclusive items include the must-have sourdough croissant ($4.80) with a creamy and crunchy cremeux praline filling; Nutmeg Teh Halia (S$7); and Sourdough Kvass ($5), a sweet, sparkling and refreshing Eastern European beverage brewed with sourdough yeast.

I am looking forward to the bakery chain's "sourdough school", which is being set up in a neighbouring unit. It is slated to open by the end of the year and will run sourdough bread baking classes.

Where: The Foot Hills, Fort Canning Park, 70 River Valley Road, 01-05, open: 7.30am to 7pm daily

Info: Call 6877-4865 or go to www.tiongbahrubakery.com

THE SWEET STUFF

AROUND

What: This lovely glasshouse cafe in Tampines is not your typical dessert joint sitting among heartland shops. Opened three weeks ago, it is in a stand-alone unit, with a high ceiling and minimalist interiors.

Easties looking for a late-night dessert fix can head here as the cafe is open till 2am daily.

Those working from home can pop by for a tea-time treat.

Prices start at $4.20 for a single scoop of ice cream and $11.90 with a waffle. Unique flavours include Yakult Oreo and Peanut Butter & Blueberries, while crowd-pleasers are Speculoos, strawberry cheesecake, salted caramel, and durian.

There are also cakes ($7.90), cookies ($4.90), acai bowls ($9.90) and mocktails ($6.90). New items in the pipeline include bingsu, macarons and pastries.

This is Around's second outlet. The first one opened in Ang Mo Kio in May.

Where: 01-51 The Alps Residences, 115 Tampines Street 86, open: Noon to 2am daily

Info: @around_sg on Instagram

