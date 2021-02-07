For Subscribers
Cafes go big on space
Cafes doing a brisk trade are upsizing their areas to comply with safe distancing measures
Small cosy cafes used to be the in thing, along with design features such as red brick walls, dim lighting and exposed wiring.
Now, owners are looking for larger, brighter, greener spaces boasting higher ceilings, which preferably also have an outdoor wing for alfresco dining.
