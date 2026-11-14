Sign up now: Weekly recommendations for the best eats in town

Bristol Stool Chart: What your poop reveals and what to eat for healthier bowel movements

A variety of fibre-rich foods can help support bowel regularity and gut health.

SINGAPORE – Eating more fibre may help prevent constipation, but increasing your fibre intake too quickly can cause bloating, excessive gas and abdominal discomfort. Without sufficient fluids, fibre supplements may even worsen constipation.

Senior consultant colorectal and general surgeon Chok Aik Yong, 42, cautions that when it comes to improving bowel health, doing more may not be better. The same applies to ingesting probiotics, laxatives and digestive health supplements.

His advice comes amid renewed interest in the Bristol Stool Chart and a social media trend known as poopmaxxing, which encourages people to improve their bowel movements through increased fibre intake, hydration and better toilet habits.

Developed in 1997, the chart classifies stools into seven types according to their shape and consistency.

Chok, medical director of Aelius Surgical Centre at Mount Elizabeth Orchard, says the chart is not a diagnostic test but a well-established screening tool that provides a standardised way for patients and healthcare professionals to discuss bowel habits and monitor changes over time.

He says: “Its visual format helps overcome language and communication barriers, particularly for patients who may find it difficult or uncomfortable to describe their stool consistency.”

What stools reveal

The chart features seven categories ranging from separate, hard lumps resembling small pebbles (Type 1, see diagram) to entirely watery stools (Type 7).

Types 1 and 2 generally indicate constipation, while Types 3 and 4 are considered the healthiest, with Type 4 resembling a smooth, pliant sausage-shaped stool.

Type 5 consists of soft blobs with clearly defined edges. Types 6 and 7 indicate increasingly loose stools or diarrhoea.

Chok says that stool consistency reflects how quickly waste moves through the digestive tract and how much water the colon absorbs.

But an occasional Type 5 stool does not necessarily signal a problem. Diet, hydration, stress, medication and temporary illness all affect bowel movements.

Jonathan Foo, 48, visiting consultant and general and colorectal surgeon at Thomson Specialists, Thomson Medical Centre, considers Types 3 to 5 to be within the normal, healthy range, with Type 4 the ideal.

He sees an upside to the poopmaxxing trend if approached sensibly. “People are finally talking about something they used to whisper about. The trend began with fibre and has made bowel habits easier to discuss. Stool is also an easy thing to observe, offering immediate visible feedback, which makes it appealing as a health marker.”

But he cautions: “There is no prize for a perfect Type 4 every day . Obsessive tracking can cause anxiety. Chasing an ideal can lead people to overdo fibre, laxatives or detox products.”

Doctors say passing motion daily is also not necessary for good bowel health.

Foo says: “Your bowel is not a clock. A normal pattern ranges from three times a day to three times a week. A healthy bowel movement is passed easily with minimal straining, leaves you feeling good and stays consistent with your own baseline.”

Christopher Chia, 48, senior consultant and chief of the Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Woodlands Hospital, says changes in stool appearance, frequency or consistency may indicate conditions ranging from chronic constipation and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) to gastrointestinal infections , inflammatory bowel disease, malabsorption disorders and colorectal cancer. Certain medications also affect bowel habits.

However, normal-looking stools do not necessarily mean a person is free of digestive problems. Conditions such as inflammatory bowel disease, coeliac disease and early colorectal cancer may not cause noticeable changes in stool appearance. The same applies to fatty liver disease and certain metabolic disorders.

An unbalanced diet, chronic stress and poor sleep may also affect gut health despite apparently normal bowel movements, he says.

Certain stool appearances may be particularly concerning, he adds.

Black or tarry stools may indicate bleeding in the upper digestive tract, while pale or clay-coloured stools may suggest a problem with bile flow. Persistent greasy or oily stools may indicate difficulty absorbing fat.

Chia says temporary changes in bowel habits lasting a few days are common and may be caused by diet, travel, stress or minor infections.

However, medical attention should be sought if changes persist beyond two to four weeks, or if there is blood in the stools , black stools, unexplained weight loss, significant abdominal pain, anaemia or symptoms that disrupt sleep.

Persistent diarrhoea or constipation, particularly among middle-aged and older adults, also warrants assessment, as does a family history of colorectal cancer or inflammatory bowel disease.

Limitations of the chart

Some colorectal surgeons like Tan Kok Yang, 54, medical director of Dr Tan Kok Yang Colorectal and Surgical Specialist Clinic at Mount Alvernia Hospital, do not use the chart routinely in their clinical practice.

“The chart is wordy and the categorisation is subjective,” says Tan, who has practised as a colorectal surgeon since 2006.

He questions whether patients can accurately classify their stools, noting that agreement between healthcare workers and l aypeople i n assessing stool types can be relatively low.

The chart also does not account for difficulties in the process of emptying the stools out of the natural storage area – the rectum. This is the process of evacuation. Some patients may have normally formed stools, yet spend considerable time trying to pass them out.

When assessing the symptoms, Tan prefers taking a detailed history of bowel habits, including stool frequency, bleeding, changes in symptoms, diet, medication and mobility.

He says: “There are now many patients who take photos of their stools to show me, and this gives me a more reliable picture.”

He adds that while some patients are keen to pass motion daily at a certain time, they may end up sitting on the toilet bowl for prolonged periods of time, leading to haemorrhoids and other evacuation problems.

Gastroenterologist Andrew Tan, 39, a consultant in the Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Changi General Hospital, says other symptoms he pays attention to include persistent abdominal pain or troublesome bloating.

The patient’s medical history and examination findings help determine whether further investigations, such as blood or tool tests or an endoscopic exam, are warranted.

Not the whole story

Appearance itself also tells only half the story.

A middle-aged patient consulted Chok after experiencing crampy abdominal pain almost every day.

The pain occurred two or three times daily, with each episode lasting five to 10 minutes. The patient’s bowel movements also became less frequent, changing from once daily to once every two days. There was neither visible blood in the stool nor significant change in stool calibre.

Nevertheless, a colonoscopy revealed a tumour in the transverse colon. The patient subsequently underwent surgery and recovered.

Chok says colorectal cancer can develop without noticeable symptoms, particularly in its early stages. Even people who regularly pass healthy-looking Types 3 and 4 stools can have colorectal polyps or cancer.

He advises average-risk adults in Singapore to undergo routine colorectal cancer screening from age 50. Those with a family history or other risk factors may require earlier assessment.

Another limitation of the chart, says senior gastroenterologist Webber Chan, 47, of Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, is that it cannot determine the composition or diversity of gut bacteria, or whether a person has a healthy microbiome. There is also no universally accepted definition of a healthy microbiome.

Habits for healthier bowels

So, what actually improves bowel regularity without causing more problems?

Apart from diet, doctors say regular physical activity, adequate hydration and healthy toilet habits can help improve bowel function. Regular exercise, including walking, swimming and cycling, helps support intestinal movement and reduce constipation.

Chok says the bowel is naturally more active after meals because of the gastrocolic reflex, which stimulates movement in the colon. Establishing a regular toilet routine can help, but there is no need to force a bowel movement when there is no urge.

Repeatedly delaying bowel movements can also make stools harder, as more water is absorbed while the stools remain in the colon.

Foo advises avoiding prolonged periods on the toilet, limiting each visit to about five minutes, and responding to the urge to pass motion rather than holding it in. Using a footstool may also make bowel emptying easier for some people.

What to eat for healthier stools

Wong Hui Mei, 40, principal dietitian at Gleneagles Hospital, who uses the chart to assess bowel health and guide dietary advice, says: “What we eat can influence stool consistency, frequency and ease of passage.”

Adequate fluid intake also helps keep stools soft and easier to pass, she adds.

Different types of fibre have different functions. Insoluble fibre generally increases stool bulk, while soluble fibre absorbs water and can help soften hard stools or improve the consistency of loose stools.

In Singapore, the Health Promotion Board recommends 20g of fibre daily for women and 26g for men.

Wong recommends getting fibre from a variety of foods, including whole grains such as oats and brown rice, legumes such as lentils and chickpeas, and fruits such as kiwifruit, guava and dragon fruit.

Whole grains and legumes provide both soluble and insoluble fibre, while fruits and vegetables supply fibre and water to support regular bowel movements.

Yogurt with live cultures may also support gut health, she says.

For Singaporeans who eat regularly at hawker centres, she suggests adding vegetables to chicken rice or fishball noodles and choosing two vegetable dishes with economy rice.

She also recommends filling half the plate with vegetables, or choosing soup-based yong tau foo with more vegetables, tofu and non-fried items.

Hazel Yeong, 38, a senior dietitian at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital who specialises in gastrointestinal nutrition, recommends simple swops to boost daily fibre intake, such as replacing white bread with wholemeal bread and choosing whole fruit instead of fruit juices.

Fibre-rich foods readily available in Singapore include leafy greens such as spinach, chye sim and kailan, which are good sources of insoluble fibre, and fruits such as banana and papaya.

Tempeh is another option worth considering. It provides both fibre and plant protein, and as a fermented food, it may also benefit the gut microbiome.

However, she cautions that social media trends often oversimplify nutrition advice and encourage drastic dietary changes.

Increasing fibre intake too quickly can cause bloating, excessive gas and abdominal discomfort, particularly among those with IBS, who may be sensitive to certain fermentable fibres.

Alexis Ng, 32, a senior dietitian at Sengkang General Hospital, recommends several foods such as green kiwifruit, prunes, oats and flaxseed.

The fibre in green kiwifruit increases stool bulk and water content, helping to soften stools. Prunes contain soluble fibre and sorbitol, a naturally occurring sugar alcohol with a laxative effect.

Oats have beta-glucan, a soluble fibre that supports gut health, helps lower LDL cholesterol and improve blood sugar control. Flaxseed contains gel-forming soluble fibre that may help relieve constipation and improve stool consistency.

She cautions that people with certain gastrointestinal conditions, including IBS, inflammatory bowel disease and delayed gastric emptying; and those who have undergone gastrointestinal surgery, are at risk of malnutrition or with advanced kidney disease, may require individualised dietary advice.

Probiotic drinks and supplements are also not a must for everyone.

Wong says their benefits depend on the specific bacterial strain and the condition being treated. For most healthy individuals, a varied, fibre-rich diet should take priority over purchasing probiotic products.

When more fibre is not better

Older adults, in particular, may face additional challenges in maintaining regular bowel movements.

Serene Tay, 49, principal dietitian at St Luke’s Hospital, says poor appetite, reduced mobility, chewing or swallowing difficulties and inadequate fluid intake can contribute to constipation.

Some older patients deliberately drink less water to avoid frequent urination, while medications such as certain painkillers and iron supplements can also affect bowel regularity.

For this group, Tay recommends familiar foods such as oatmeal, ripe bananas, papaya, brown rice and well-cooked vegetables. Food textures can be adjusted for those with chewing or swallowing difficulties.

The priority, she says, is to improve bowel health without compromising adequate energy and nutrient intake.

Wong Wei Mon, 56, assistant medical director and senior consultant at St Luke’s Hospital, notes that severe constipation among frail older adults can sometimes result in faecal impaction, where liquid stool leaks around retained hard stools. The resulting loose stools may be mistaken for diarrhoea.

“For frail older people, simply recommending more fibre or laxatives without understanding the underlying cause may be insufficient or inappropriate,” he says.

Chok similarly cautions against excessive fibre intake and unnecessary use of laxatives or digestive health supplements. “The goal should be comfortable, regular bowel movements rather than achieving a particular stool type every day.”