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SINGAPORE – Live selling became commonplace on social media platforms during the Covid-19 pandemic, when businesses needed to drive sales as foot traffic to stores took a hit. But years after pandemic restrictions were lifted, why are bricks-and-mortar stores still at it, with even F&B businesses getting on board live selling on TikTok?

F&B owners who have jumped on the live-selling bandwagon in the last two years say sales from such sessions can make up 17 per cent to 40 per cent of their total revenue – a significant chunk, especially in a challenging economic climate.

Live selling has tended to favour products that are easy to show and demonstrate on a live stream, such as beauty products, clothes and household items, among others. Now, live viewers can ask questions, enjoy limited-time deals and place orders for Korean braised chicken sets, croissants stuffed with beef rendang and cream puffs.

TikTok Shop launched in Singapore in 2022. While the platform did not provide absolute merchant numbers, it says the number of active local sellers grew 1.3 times between June 2025 and June 2026. The number of active local F&B sellers doubled over the same period.

Leon Koh, fashion lead and seller management lead at TikTok Shop Singapore, says the platform has observed growing interest from the F&B sector in using TikTok Shop live selling.

He notes that it can extend the in-store experience online, allowing merchants to showcase products, interact with customers and drive sales beyond their immediate neighbourhoods.

“For F&B businesses, live selling is particularly effective because food is highly visual and experiential. Merchants can showcase freshness, preparation processes and limited-time promotions in ways that static listings may not fully capture,” says Koh, 36.

Branding and conversion

Live selling not only raises brand profiles, but also gives businesses the chance to convert viewers into customers.

For Jo Ju Bang, which has two outlets in Tanjong Pagar and Bukit Batok selling Korean food, live selling on TikTok Shop enables the brand to serve customers islandwide, says its co-owner Lawrence Huang, 41.

One18 Bakery founder Mahdi Bamadhaj, 45, says: “Live selling is another level of live engagement which can lead to actual sales.” It is easy, he adds, to track when followers become customers.

While it sounds like an attractive way to improve businesses’ bottom lines, live selling is not without its challenges.

The food must be suitable for delivery, hosts have to keep up with questions from viewers, and orders have to be packed and fulfilled quickly.

One18 Bakery: Live selling boosts revenue by up to 40 per cent

TikTok @One18 Bakehouse

Live selling is so vital to One18 Bakery’s revenue stream that owner Mahdi Bamadhaj has hired three part-timers to host daily sessions to hawk his croissants and cakes.

The 45-year-old started selling cakes as a home-based baker in 2021, then opened his first Muslim-owned bakery in Tampines Street 81 in February 2023. Two more outlets followed in July 2024.

He has been posting photos and videos on Facebook and Instagram since opening his first outlet, even roping in employees to appear in funny, trend-led posts to raise the brand’s online profile. However, it was difficult to track whether these had converted followers into customers.

In November 2025, when business slowed, Mahdi turned to TikTok Shop live selling to boost revenue. Without training and “relying on guts alone”, he hosted his first session.

Mahdi Bamadhaj, owner of One18 Bakery, has become adept at live selling. ST PHOTO: SARAH LEE

He sold three cakes in less than an hour – including Strawberry Shortcake and Chocolate Hazelnut Cake, both $80 at that time – surpassing his expectations . Prices are higher on TikTok Shop live sessions than at the outlets to cover platform fees. Viewers can order for same-day delivery or put in pre-orders.

Since then, live selling has become part of the bakery’s daily routine, with two or three sessions each day. It now brings in up to 40 per cent of One18 Bakery’s total revenue.

Steep learning curve

But the learning curve was steep. Mahdi initially hosted sessions three to four times a week, each lasting about two hours and leaving him drained.

During live sessions, he has to introduce items, answer questions, check comments and take orders from direct messages at the same time.

“It is very different in a retail shop, where you can relax when there are no customers,” he says. “Online, when live selling, I am on high alert.”

In March, he hired three part-timers to host the sessions so he could focus on managing the outlets, though he still hosts a three-hour session daily himself. The part-timers had experience selling clothes and accessories online, but initially struggled to describe the bakes.

Mahdi trained them by taking them through the kitchen, showing them how the products are made and explaining the ingredients. Details matter, he says, because viewers ask about flavours, storage and ingredients.

Converting views into purchases

Each host holds sessions which can last up to three hours. One selling point they highlight in the sessions is that the croissants are made with French butter, which costs 30 per cent more than margarine. The hosts also taste the products on camera.

“It is very effective,” Mahdi says. “Once viewers see them eating, the orders roll in.”

Beef Rendang Supreme Croissant ($7 on TikTok). ST PHOTO: SARAH LEE

Items sold on TikTok Shop live sessions include Beef Rendang Supreme Croissant ($7), Ayam Masak Merah Supreme Croissant ($7), Dirty Milo Croissant ($7.70) and Chocolate Hazelnut Cake ($88).

One18 Bakery's Chocolate Hazelnut Cake ($88 on TikTok). ST PHOTO: SARAH LEE

Live selling has expanded One18 Bakery’s customer base beyond the vicinity of its three outlets, allowing the bakery to reach customers as far as Jurong and Yishun.

Jo Ju Bang: Former Mandopop singer turns live seller

TikTok @sgkr.singakorean

Customers who stop by Jo Ju Bang’s Tanjong Pagar Plaza outlet for a roll of kimbap, housemade kimchi or banchan in the afternoons may find co-owner Lawrence Huang talking animatedly into his smartphone, propped up on a stand behind the kimbap ingredients display case.

Five days a week, the 41-year-old – better known as Xiao Long or XL from his Mandopop singer days between 2002 and 2017 – hosts an hour-long live-selling session on TikTok Shop. He holds up containers of braised chicken and rolls of kimbap to the phone screen as he fields questions from live viewers.

Former Mandopop singer Lawrence Huang hosting live selling sessions on TikTok. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

Huang, who is Singaporean, is no stranger to live selling on TikTok, as that is how Jo Ju Bang – which he co-owns with his South Korean wife – took off, first as a home-based business in January 2024, before moving into its first bricks-and-mortar takeaway shop at Tanjong Pagar Plaza in July 2024.

His strategy of expanding his customer base by continuing with live selling has been successful enough for the brand to open a second outlet at West Mall in June 2025.

The recipes for Jo Ju Bang’s South Korean dishes come from Huang’s wife, Vivian Jo Hyeongi, 33, who learnt to cook in 2019 while pregnant with the couple’s twin daughters.

Jo, who became a Singapore permanent resident in 2019, learnt the recipes and cooking techniques from her mother, who worked as a chef in South Korea for 41 years and ran a street food stall in Gyeonggi-do province.

Finding customers online

For their first live-selling session in January 2024, the couple prepared seven sets of jjimdak, a Korean braised chicken dish. Each $52.88 set included two rolls of traditional kimbap, meant to serve four to five adults. The couple thought they might have to eat the leftovers if the sets did not entice any of their 80 viewers.

All seven sets sold out within an hour. The couple delivered the orders themselves. In its first month, the home-based business received about 100 orders from 10 live sessions.

They later spent about $150,000 of their savings setting up the Tanjong Pagar shop, choosing a central location to send out TikTok Shop orders.

Today, even with two physical outlets, Huang continues to host TikTok Shop live-selling sessions five times a week at the Tanjong Pagar outlet. Live selling makes up about 20 per cent of Jo Ju Bang’s revenue. More importantly, it gives the young brand visibility.

An average live session brings in $600 to $1,000 in sales. A two-hour session in June, done in collaboration with a Singaporean live streamer with over 40,000 followers, brought the business $18,000 worth of orders.

Despite Jo Ju Bang’s TikTok account having 13,000 followers, Huang says: “We are still a small brand. We wish for more people to get to know us and try our dishes.”

The TikTok Shop live-selling sessions feature the same dishes sold at the shop, but in larger portions meant for four persons to share, such as the non-spicy Jjimdak Set and mildly spicy Dakdori Tang Set ($52.88 each).

The Jjimdak Set ($52.88 on TikTok) includes a non-spicy braised chicken dish with two rolls of kimbap. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

While the braised chicken dishes are prepared before the live sessions, kimbap is made to order for freshness. Viewers can choose same-day delivery or pickup, or make pre-orders for delivery or self-collection on a later date.

The Dakdori Tang Set ($52.88 on TikTok). ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

From singing live to live selling

Huang’s background as a Mandopop singer has helped.

He started singing in bars at 18 and placed ninth in Taiwan’s Super Idol in 2011. He spent five years in Taiwan pursuing a Mandopop career before returning to Singapore in 2015 to work in entertainment, then in event production. He still takes on singing gigs part-time.

Even then, live selling took getting used to.

“When I do shows, I sing and play the guitar. I can see the audiences and how they react, whether they like it or not, and quickly adjust my performance if needed,” he says.

“But TikTok live selling initially felt awkward because I was facing a smartphone. I couldn’t see the audiences’ faces. All I am seeing are usernames, comments and questions.”

It took three sessions before Huang got used to live selling. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

He also had to get used to online trolls. Once, a viewer reserved 10 jjimdak sets but did not pay, preventing others from buying. He blocked that account and released the sets for sale again within the hour.

Boms & Buns: Live selling puffs up brand visibility

TikTok @bomsnbuns

Malaque Mahdaly is used to cameras, but selling cream puffs in front of a phone still takes stamina.

The 37-year-old, who took part in the third season of Singapore Idol in 2009, is usually the face of Boms & Buns’ TikTok Shop live-selling sessions.

Malaque Mahdaly, co-owner of Boms & Buns, hosts live-selling sessions at her bakery in Joo Chiat. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Her husband and business partner, Ahmad Syarif, 36, was formerly one half of local hip-hop duo Sleeq and still takes on the occasional acting gig.

The couple started their Muslim-owned bakery, which sells cold puffs and soft buns, in April 2020. But it was in October 2025 that they decided to utilise TikTok live selling to go where the eyeballs are.

Their entertainment background helps to a certain extent, says Malaque , especially with public speaking . But live selling is not quite the same as a stage performance.

“Sometimes, it gets tiring as it’s somehow a one-way communication,” she says.

The couple, who married in 2014, are not new to F&B. They co-founded churros brand Chulop! in 2015 and also run Open Secret, a toasties-and-coffee joint in Arab Street.

In 2020, they opened Boms & Buns with $80,000 after seeing a gap in the market for a bakery focused on choux pastry and soft buns.

Malaque, who graduated from The French Pastry School in Chicago in 2013 with an advanced diploma in cake art and business, is the flavour builder and recipe developer. Syarif, the managing director, handles systems, hiring and business development.

Promising start

The couple’s first TikTok live-selling session, which they hosted together, brought in more than 40 orders. Boms & Buns now goes live at least two to three times a week, usually on weekday mornings, for 90 minutes.

Malaque hosts up to three live-selling sessions weekly. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Prices for products showcased in the live session are higher than for those sold in-store, as there are platform fees. Orders from TikTok Live sessions make up 17 per cent to 20 per cent of total revenue, with each contributing an average of $2,000 in sales.

At times, Malaque gives out vouchers and takes viewers around the kitchen to keep them engaged. The menu changes too.

Kaya Butter Bom ($5.35 on TikTok). ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Popular items include Kaya Butter Bom ($5.35) and Cinnamon Bun ($5.95).

Cinnamon Bun ($5.95 on TikTok). ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

For Boms & Buns, TikTok Shop live sessions are more than just a revenue contributor. Malaque sees TikTok Shop Live as a marketing platform and a way to build the bakery’s community of customers.

“It offers visibility and exposure, due to how the algorithm works,” she says.