A-Z INVENTIONS OF COVID-19

Bottled cocktails all the rage

The Jigger & Pony Group launched Pony last month, a premium bottled cocktail brand that takes the bar to the home. They are available in elegant mini (200ml) and standard (500ml) bottles.
The Jigger & Pony Group launched Pony last month, a premium bottled cocktail brand that takes the bar to the home. They are available in elegant mini (200ml) and standard (500ml) bottles.PHOTO: JIGGER & PONY GROUP
  • Published
    1 hour ago

Bottled cocktails became an unlikely game changer over the circuit breaker period as people stuck at home were unable to enjoy a freshly made tipple at their favourite bars.

From Native and Nutmeg & Clove to The Secret Mermaid and Manhattan, bars stepped up with packaged versions of their signature drinks and classic cocktails for delivery islandwide.

These fuss-free and professionally made cocktails can be enjoyed straight out of the bottle or sealed plastic pouch over ice - no shaking or stirring required.

Once shunned as a pre-made, inferior product, the humble bottled cocktail has now become a mainstay. Several bars, like Atlas, have set up dedicated online shops and new players, such as online cocktail stores GudSht and Kiki's Reserve, have entered the fold.

Award-winning cocktail bar Jigger & Pony - which claimed the top spot on Asia's 50 Best Bars earlier this year - now has a dedicated premium bottled cocktail line called Pony.

Shelf-stable and boozy cocktails - including classics like the negroni and creative signature flavours such as the sakura martini and festive chocolate boulevardier - come in elegant mini (200ml) and standard (500ml) bottles.

The convenience of bottled cocktails continues to be a draw over the upcoming festive period and people are gifting them or ordering them for home-based parties.

Even with phase three on the horizon, the concept of bringing the bar home is not going to go away any time soon.

Sign up for the ST Food newsletter for weekly updates on the latest food trends and best eats in town.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on December 20, 2020, with the headline 'Bottled cocktails all the rage'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 