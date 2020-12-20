Bottled cocktails all the rage

Bottled cocktails became an unlikely game changer over the circuit breaker period as people stuck at home were unable to enjoy a freshly made tipple at their favourite bars.

From Native and Nutmeg & Clove to The Secret Mermaid and Manhattan, bars stepped up with packaged versions of their signature drinks and classic cocktails for delivery islandwide.

These fuss-free and professionally made cocktails can be enjoyed straight out of the bottle or sealed plastic pouch over ice - no shaking or stirring required.

Once shunned as a pre-made, inferior product, the humble bottled cocktail has now become a mainstay. Several bars, like Atlas, have set up dedicated online shops and new players, such as online cocktail stores GudSht and Kiki's Reserve, have entered the fold.

Award-winning cocktail bar Jigger & Pony - which claimed the top spot on Asia's 50 Best Bars earlier this year - now has a dedicated premium bottled cocktail line called Pony.

Shelf-stable and boozy cocktails - including classics like the negroni and creative signature flavours such as the sakura martini and festive chocolate boulevardier - come in elegant mini (200ml) and standard (500ml) bottles.

The convenience of bottled cocktails continues to be a draw over the upcoming festive period and people are gifting them or ordering them for home-based parties.

Even with phase three on the horizon, the concept of bringing the bar home is not going to go away any time soon.