SINGAPORE – The Straits Times’ food and drinks team – Tan Hsueh Yun, Eunice Quek, Hedy Khoo and Yamini Chinnuswamy – picks the best emerging F&B stars that made their debut in 2023. Here are the top draws.

Where: 01-08 Mondrian Singapore Duxton, 83 Neil Road

Open: 6 to 11pm, Tuesdays to Saturdays; closed on Sundays and Mondays

Info: arayarestaurant.com