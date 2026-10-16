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Beat the haze: 5 TCM herbs and recipes to soothe dry throats and nourish the body

Ba Wang Hua Soup features dried night blooming cereus, a flower that is believed in TCM to help with detoxification, such as reducing heat in the lungs.

SINGAPORE – As the haze persists with a vengeance, more people may be grappling with dry throats and irritated eyes. Chinese physician Cheong Chin Siong, 52, who runs Bao Chun Tang TCM Health at Fortune Centre in Middle Road, recommends five traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) herbs to s oothe such discomfort and boost immunity. These can be used in easy-to-make brews and soups.

From luohan guo tea traditionally used to soothe dry throats to a pork rib soup made with ba wang hua (night-blooming cereus), these recipes offer ways to nourish the body during hazy days.

5 TCM herbs to boost your immunity

Bei Qi (Astragalus Root)

Bei qi (astragalus root) is said to be beneficial to the immune system. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO

Astragalus root is said to be beneficial to the immune system. Combine it with lingzhi and wolfberries – believed to nourish the liver, eyes and kidneys – for this immunity-boosting brew.

Ingredients

500ml water

6g bei qi

15g red wolfberries

8g lingzhi

Method

1. Place all the ingredients in a pot. Bring to a boil and simmer for 20 minutes.

2. Turn off the heat and allow to cool before drinking.

Luohan Guo

Luohan guo or luohan fruit (bottom right) is believed to have anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidants. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO

Luohan guo is believed in TCM to help in reducing internal heat, moistening the lungs and relieving dryness in the throat.

Mr Cheong recommends using it in a brew to be consumed twice to thrice a week. The luohan brew below should be consumed after meals and not on an empty stomach.

Ingredients

1 litre of water

1 luohan guo (20g)

6g jing ying hua (honeysuckle flowers)

6g gan cao (licorice root)

10g sang ye (mulberry leaf)

Method

1. Place all the ingredients in a pot. Bring to a boil and simmer for 20 minutes.

2. Turn off the heat and allow to cool before drinking.

Hei Gou Qi (Black Wolfberries)

Black wolfberries or Hei Gou Qi are said to nourish the liver and kidneys and relieve tired eyes. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO

Black wolfberries are said to nourish the liver and kidneys and relieve tired eyes. They should be steeped in warm - not boiling - w ater, as the heat can destroy their antioxidants, says Mr Cheong, who recommends this black wolfberry brew below.

Ingredients

250ml water

8g black wolfberries

Method

1. Place the black wolfberries in a mug.

2. Pour warm water into the mug and steep for 30 minutes.

3. After drinking the brew, you can steep the black wolfberries in another 250ml of warm water.

Jin Xian Lian

Jin xian lian (Anoectochilus Roxburghii) helps to dispel internal heat and regulate organ functions to boost one’s immunity. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO

In TCM, the dried leaves of the Anoectochilus Roxburghii are said to benefit those with sensitive skin, reduce inflammation of the joints and throat, and protect the liver and kidneys.

Here is a recipe for jin xian lian brew.

Ingredients

250ml of hot water

2g jin xian lian

10g red wolfberries

Method

1. Place the jin xian lian and red wolfberries in a mug.

2. Pour hot water into the mug and steep for 30 minutes.

3. After drinking the brew, you can steep the ingredients in another 250ml of hot water.

Ba Wang Hua (Night Blooming Cereus)

Ba Wang Hua (night blooming cereus), sold in dried form, is a flower that is believed in traditional Chinese medicine to help with detoxification, such as reducing heat in the lungs. Usually used in soups, they add a sweet gumminess to the soup when boiled. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO

Sold in dried form, ba wang hua (dried night blooming cereus) is a flower th at helps wi th detoxification, such as reducing heat in the lungs.

The flowers are usually used in soups. When boiled, they add a sweet gumminess to the soup.

Red dates help nourish the blood and figs are beneficial to the digestive system.

Mr Cheong suggests adding nan bei xing (Chinese apricot kernels) as they help moisten the lungs, relieve dryness in the throat and reduce phlegm. He recommends taking this soup once or twice a week.

Ingredients

1.8 litres of water (for blanching)

2 pork bones (500g), cracked into two

500g spare ribs (cut into 7cm by 8cm pieces)

3.8 litres of water

100g ba wang hua , well-rinsed

10 small red dates (17g)

1 honey date (20g)

4 chilled figs (60g)

20g nan bei xing (Chinese apricot kernels)

1 heaped tsp salt

Method

1. Bring 1.8 litres of water to a boil in a pot. Blanch the pork bones and spare ribs until there is no visible blood.

2. Discard the water, rinse the pork bones and spare ribs and set aside.

3. Bring 3.8 litres of water to a boil in a clean pot.

4. Place the blanched pork bones and spare ribs inside.

5. Add the ba wang hua, red dates, honey date, chilled figs and nan bei xing.

6. Cover and bring to a boil. Lower the heat and simmer covered for 11/2 hours.

7. Season with salt. Stir well and cover for five minutes.

8. Turn off the heat and serve.