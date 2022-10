SINGAPORE – Some two years ago, Papa Doble in Keong Saik Road ditched the use of fresh fruit juices in cocktails and shifted to using essential oil flavourings.

The turning point came when co-founder and owner Andrew Yap realised how much time and energy the bar team dedicated to juicing fresh fruit. Beyond the labour cost, it was also wasteful. “We would be discarding 5kg to 10kg of fruit pulp every day,” he says.