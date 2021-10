The owner of the one-Michelin-starred Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle hawker stall in Crawford Lane, Mr Tang Chay Seng, says many of his customers have been asking him recently if he had opened new branches. He has not.

That is why he took out a notice advertisement in The Straits Times yesterday to state that "we are not affiliated and/or associated with any other company, and do not have any other branches and/or subsidiaries".