Jigger & Pony keeps No. 2 spot

Pandemic restrictions did not dampen Singapore's dominant showing in this year's Asia's 50 Best Bars list.

There are 11 Singapore bars on the list, including Jigger & Pony at Amara Singapore - which retained its second spot and is No. 9 on the World's 50 Best Bars list.

The lists are voted on by industry professionals.

The other two in the top 10 are MO Bar at Mandarin Oriental, Singapore - catapulting to No. 8 from No. 45 last year, earning it the Highest Climber award - and Manhattan at Regent Singapore, which dropped three spots to No. 9.

Formerly in the top 10, No Sleep Club in Keong Saik Road dropped to No. 15 from No. 8, while Atlas Bar at Parkview Square slid to No. 23 from No. 7.

The results for the seventh edition of the annual awards, which featured bars from 16 cities in Asia, were announced in a live ceremony attended by 500 guests in Bangkok on Thursday.

Last year's No. 1 - Hong Kong's Coa - maintained its top spot, the second bar to achieve this feat after Singapore's Manhattan in 2017 and 2018.

Hong Kong also got third place with Argo, which won the Highest New Entry award as well.

Another new entrant is Tesouro from Goa at No. 4, which was also Best Bar in India and Best New Opening.

Rounding off the top five was Tokyo's Bar Benfiddich, which went up four notches.

In Singapore, one-year-old Republic at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore made its debut at No. 12, along with Analogue at Chijmes, which was ranked No. 37.

Nutmeg & Clove in Purvis Street re-entered the list at No. 36. It was No. 32 in 2020.

Its bartender-owner Colin Chia also earned the title of Industry Icon for his contributions to the bar sector on a global and regional level, and for educating bartenders by developing training programmes across the region.

Other Singapore bars on the list were Tippling Club in Tanjong Pagar Road at No. 27, up from No. 36 last year; Sago House in Sago Street at No. 31, up from No. 49 last year; and 28 HongKong Street at No. 49, down from No. 21 last year.

Native bar in Amoy Street, ranked No. 14 last year, was not in this year's list.

The annual list is created from the votes of the Asia's 50 Best Bars Academy - an Asia-based group of 250 industry professionals that includes bartenders, bar owners, drinks writers, educators and cocktail aficionados.

Prior to last year, each academy member voted for six bars, with at least two of these from outside their home country.

This year, voters could nominate a total of seven bars, including up to five from their home country, with no obligation to vote for bars outside their home country if they had been unable to travel.

For the second year running, 50 Best also released its list of bars ranked from 51 to 100 last week.

Singapore secured nine spots on this list, up from last year's seven.

New entries to this list were Smoke & Mirrors at the National Gallery Singapore, at No. 60; Origin Grill & Bar at Shangri-La Hotel Singapore, at No. 66; and Shin Gi Tai in Telok Ayer Street, at No. 75.

Rising up the ranks to No. 65 from No. 75 was Live Twice in Bukit Pasoh Road.

Those that slipped in the list were D.Bespoke in Bukit Pasoh Road at No. 58, down from No. 39; Papa Doble Bar in Keong Saik Road at No. 61 - it was formerly known as The Old Man and had ranked at No. 42; and Barbary Coast in North Canal Road, which dropped from No. 29 to No. 95.

Employees Only in Amoy Street came in at No. 77, down from No. 70; and Junior The Pocket Bar in Ann Siang Hill slid to No. 98 from No. 82.

Mr Mark Sansom, content director for Asia's 50 Best Bars, says: "Asia's bars have shown remarkable resilience and growth in spite of the challenges of the past two years, and we continue to be proud to celebrate the talent and creativity on display in bars all across Asia."

