Artisanal brews

Tea master Chuang Chia-yu (above) inspects dried tea leaves at a tea store and storage in Yilan, Taiwan. Ms Chuang, who started as a fine-arts artist, chose to work with tea as she feels it may be more inspiring than fine arts. "I want to connect nature to the people through the ways of doing tea," she says. At her tea store, customers not only get a wide selection of tea to choose from, but they can also catch tea-making demonstrations.

PHOTO: EPA-EFE