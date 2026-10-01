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Another one bites the crust: Pizza Studio Tamaki to close S’pore outlet on Oct 31

The Japanese pizzeria, founded by chef Tsubasa Tamaki, opened its outlet in Tanjong Pagar in June 2025.

SINGAPORE – Pizza Studio Tamaki (PST) will shutter its one and only outlet in Singapore on Oct 31, leaving fans here just a month to visit the Tokyo Neapolitan pizzeria for its popular smoky wood-fired pies.

In an Instagram post on Sept 30, the pizzeria said: “After an unforgettable journey, PST Singapore will be taking a little bow for now. This may be goodbye for now.”

A spokesperson for the pizzeria told The Straits Times that the closure was a “pause” while the team considers the “next chapter”.

The restaurant did not state a reason for its closure.

The surprise announcement come s a bout 16 months after PST opened in Tanjong Pagar in 2025.

Started by pizzaiolo Tsubasa Tamaki, the pizzeria serves Tokyo Neapolitan-style pizza. With dough made from a blend of Japanese and American flour that is fermented for 30 hours, its pies are said to have light and chewy crusts with a puffy rim and thin centre.

The brand has three restaurants in Japan: two in Tokyo – in Roppongi and Higashiazabu – and one in Okinawa. In January 2025, PST opened its first overseas outpost in Bangkok.

Famous fans of the brand include Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who visited the Roppongi restaurant in 2022.

News of the shutdown sparked disappointment from fans online, with heartbroken regulars taking to social media to lament the loss of the pizza spot.

“Nooooooo,” cried a chorus of commenters on the brand’s farewell post on Instagram.

Another commenter said in a mix of Italian and English: “Che disastro (What a disaster)... I just fell in love in July; we were there twice in consecutive days... maybe u guys plan to relocate.”

News of the pizzeria’s impending closure comes amid a spate of food and beverage (F&B) shutdowns in Singapore.

According to data from the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority, 2,101 F&B businesses ceased operations in the first seven months of 2026 – a 25.1% jump compared with the same period in 2025. In the same period, 2,954 new F&B businesses were registered.