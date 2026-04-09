Aged meats and more: Go for juicy steaks at SteakGrill Steakhouse Chef’s Table in Keong Saik 

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Best of Aged rib-eye platter for two comprises a piece each of 360g wet-aged Australian Angus MB4 and 300g dry-aged Australian Angus MB4.

SINGAPORE – Amid the recent slew of steakhouses opening and the craze for South Korea’s prized Hanwoo beef, it is the unassuming SteakGrill Steakhouse Chef’s Table in Keong Saik Road that you should bookmark.

Its name , which is quite a mouthful, works to differentiate it from the more casual SteakGrill restaurant, established in 2018 in Ang Mo Kio.

Local chef-owner Edwin Chan, 38, opened this 40-seat Keong Saik location in January, with a stronger focus on aged meats. The self-taught chef, who used to sell pasta and ran a private dining outfit, is also behind The Sandwich Guys shop at One Raffles Place.

His belief is that the ageing process of about 30 to 45 days breaks down the fibres and intensifies the flavour of the meat.

Prices start at a reasonable $38 for a 280g wet-aged rib-eye, but I suggest going for the clear star of the menu – Best of Aged rib-eye platter for two ($160), comprising a piece each of 360g wet-aged Australian Angus MB4 and 300g dry-aged Australian Angus MB4.

Both steaks come perfectly cooked – cut to 3cm thick and offering just the right ratio of lean meat and fat. The platter includes garlic confit, salt and aged beef gravy on the side, although the steaks are juicy and flavourful enough without any extra seasoning.

It is not just the beef that stands out. The Aged Duck Breast ($36) is not to be missed.

The Aged Duck Breast from SteakGrill Steakhouse Chef’s Table is aged for seven days and grilled to a blushing pink. ST PHOTO: EUNICE QUEK

The magic is in the torched skin – instead of being just thin and crispy like in roast duck, it has the crunchy bite of roast pork skin. It is aged for seven days and grilled to a blushing pink.

For starters, the Bone Marrow Toast ($18) offers an unexpected combination of unctuous marrow with beef tartare and tangy pico de gallo to offset the richness, while the Signature Bacon Thick ($16) is a generous slab of bacon smoked with apple wood for eight hours.

The Bone Marrow Toast comes with beef tartare and pico de gallo. ST PHOTO: EUNICE QUEK

Other non-beef items are available too, including Fish & Chips ($28) and Grilled Lamb Racks ($42).

Finish the meal with a coconut-infused “Chendol” Creme Brulee ($14) or Ferrero Tiramisu ($14).

A similar menu is available for lunch, with the option to add $8 for a mushroom soup and coffee or fruit tea.

Where: SteakGrill Steakhouse Chef’s Table, 9 Keong Saik Road

MRT: Outram Park/Maxwell

Open: Noon to 3pm, 5.30 to 10pm, closed on Mondays (unless it falls on a public holiday)

Tel: 8988-1412

Info: steakgrillsh.com